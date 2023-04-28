Linda Evangelista's son makes rare appearance with stepmom Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, 56, attended the Time 100 Gala with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, who has been her go-to date as of late, but this time, the two were joined by a special guest.

Hayek’s stepson, Augustin James Evangelista, 16, made a rare appearance, and they all walked the red carpet together in coordinating outfits.

Augustin is the son of Linda Evangelista, the famous model who originally kept his father's identity a secret.

The actress stunned in a blue dress with a black lace overlay and train by Gucci, while Valentina opted for a black hooded column dress and leather opera gloves.

Augustin kept it classic in a black tuxedo. The Time 100 gala is the first public outing that the trio has made together, and it seems like Augustin made the most of it.

The 16-year-old was spotted snapping photos with Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and other celebrities.

Salma has always been supportive of her husband’s children from previous relationships.

In August 2021, the actress shared photos with Augustin sitting on her lap while on a boat, and Evangelista gave her approval when she commented two hearts.

In February, she and Valentina attended the Gucci show with Mathilde Pinault, François-Henri’s 22-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

It appears that everyone is on good terms, despite the complicated history between the parents.

Linda dated François-Henri Pinault for a few months in 2005 and 2006, and she gave birth to Augustin in October 2006.

In 2011, the model filed paperwork seeking child support from François-Henri, who had Valentina with Salma in 2007 before marrying the actress in 2009.

Salma’s dedication to being a supportive stepmom is admirable. She recently shared that her stepchildren, Valentina, Mathilde, and Augustin, are "humble" and spoke about her Christmas gift-giving approach with the New York Post earlier this month.

"I don’t know how I did it, but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things," Hayek said.

"So for Christmas, I like them to open millions of presents but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful, and then they get one or two really nice ones."

Salma’s parenting approach seems to be working, as her relationship with her stepkids appears to be strong.

In August 2021, Hayek shared a series of photos with Augustin on Instagram, writing, "I'm so grateful to have you in my life."

