Jennifer Lopez’s lookalike sister undergoes major transformation - and fans can’t get over it

Leslie Lopez wears a blue jumper, Jennifer Lopez wears a cream jumper and Lynda Lopez wears beigeduring Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005
Jennifer Lopez's younger lookalike sister Lynda wowed fans with her stunning makeover as she partied up a storm with her famous sibling in New York City.

The first Monday in May remains one of the biggest nights in the showbiz calendar and Lynda was delighted to join her older sister to mark the special occasion with the stars. The American author, 51, treated her followers to a rare picture with her singing superstar sister, 53, after they enjoyed the star-studded Met afterparty on Monday. By the end of the night, they were all partied out at the Stella McCartney and Baz Luhrmann's Met After Party with Casamigos.

Gorgeous photographs of the sisters sent fans wild on social media following the event. Lynda's looks were all about drama as she accentuated her naturally beautiful features with bold make-up and she styled a thigh-split ballgown. Jenny from the Block singer Jennifer looked equally stunning in her second outfit of the night, a silk blouse and maxi split skirt.

Sleepy Jennifer Lopez leans towards her glamorous sister Lynda Lopez at the Met Gala AfterParty© Lynda Lopez Instagram
The sisters looked amazing but were all partied out by the end of the night

The second photograph captured the close bond between the sisters, with a sleepy Jennifer leaning towards her sister's shoulder. Although they are rarely pictured together on their respective Instagram accounts, the sisters have an incredibly close relationship. Of their night together, Lynda wrote: "#Aboutlastnight Stayed up late wayyyy too many nights this week... #mamasnightout." Friends and fans took to the comments to share their amazement over Lynda’s outfit as she enjoyed a starry night out. Among the comments, fans wrote: "Lynda!!!!!!!you look INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!" Others added: "Love your hair and makeup you look gorgeous."

Jennifer Lopez's lookalike sister Lynda wowed in a thigh-split dress at the Met Gala AfterParty© Lynda Lopez Instagram
Lynda's looks were all about drama as she accentuated her naturally beautiful features with bold make-up

Another added: "Hey Linda, you look amazing. It’s good to see you are you on Instagram girl?" But on Tuesday, Lynda revealed it was back to work as usual. Others were quick to compliment their sisters for their beauty, saying they looked "identical".

While Lynda attended the afterparty with her sister, it was Jennifer's vocal coach Stevie Mackey who joined her on the Met Gala red carpet earlier on in the evening. Jennifer's actor husband Ben Affleck was a no-show at the Met Gala. A-list stars walked the red carpet in show-stopping outfits for this year's theme "Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty", a fitting tribute to the late fashion designer. Salma Hayek, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and more wowed with their fashion parade at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Jennifer Lopez wowed at the Met Gala 2023 as she joined her voice coach Stevie Mackey© Getty
The star was joined at the Met Gala by her voice coach Stevie Mackey

Jennifer Lopez looks over her shoulder as she styles elaborate fascinator at Met Gala 2023© Getty
The singer pulled out all the stops on her outfit

Jennifer Lopez wears daring cutout dress as she walks the Met Gala 2023 red carpet© Getty
J-Lo looked amazing in her daring dress and evening gloves at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Jennifer Lopez looks towards the camera, wearing her amazing fascinator, at the Met Gala 2023© Getty
Jennifer joined the A-list stars walking the Met Gala red carpet
