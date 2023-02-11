We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gearing up for their first Valentine's Day as a married couple and it looks like it's going to get heated!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday in a set of stunning Intimissimi lingerie.

Jennifer wowed in a Steal the Show bra and high-rise Brazilians which she'd teamed with a moonstone necklace that was sprinkled with diamonds.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to argue at the Grammys - but what was it about?

Loading the player...

Rather than opting for traditional red, JLo took a diversion and dazzled in blue. The look turned heads from her fans who commented: "She is strong, smart, successful. and beautiful. Let's celebrate what inspires us," and, "lucky Ben".

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at the Batman actor's glum appearance at the Grammys.

POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in revealing gown for Grammys debut with Ben Affleck

TRENDING NOW: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy share emotional trailer for their new tear-jerking documentary

"That should put a big smile on Ben's face," quipped one, while another added: "Do you think this could excite Ben?"

Jennifer looked stunning in blue lingerie

While Jennifer appeared to have some stern words for her hubby at the music awards, all had been forgotten when she later posted a happy snapshot with him on social media.

She wrote alongside it: "Always the best time with my love, my husband." J-Lo and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, shortly after the singer ended her relationship with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

POPULAR: Kelly Clarkson's appearance stuns fans in NFL outfit you need to see

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

The couple went on to tie the knot in the summer of 2022, and Jennifer relocated from Miami to Los Angeles with her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship in 2021

Talking about her blended family in an interview with Vogue last year, the Selena star said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens."

Ben has three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.