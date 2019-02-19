BREAKING: Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85 Karl Lagerfeld has reportedly passed away

Karl Lagerfeld has sadly passed away at the age of 85. According to reports, the creative director of Chanel died on Tuesday after weeks of ill health, which had already sparked concern among his peers when he didn't attend Chanel's spring-summer haute couture show in Paris in January. According to reports, Karl was admitted to hospital in Paris on Monday night, and passed away in the morning.

Although there is yet to be official confirmation that the fashion icon has died, tributes have already been flooding in from social media. Lily Allen was among those to post, writing: "You made me feel like a princess. I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years. Rest In Peace Karl, you were a true genius and will be missed, so much." Diane Kruger added: "Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination. I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter... I'm heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you." Chanel has previously remained silent on the star's health over the last few weeks, while a spokesperson for the Karl Lagerfeld fashion line said that the company wish him a "quick recovery from his bad cold".

Born Karl Otto Lagerfelt prior to World War II on September 10 1933 in Hamburg, Germany, Karl began his career in fashion as the assistant to Pierre Balmain after winning a design competition in 1955. After releasing collections with Jean Patou, Chloé and Fendi throughout his early career, Karl soon reached international fame, and collaborated with Diesel and H&M among countless others. He also designed outfits for stars including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Kylie Minogue.