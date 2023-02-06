Jennifer Lopez steals the show in revealing gown for Grammys debut with Ben Affleck The Jenny from The Block singer married Ben in 2022

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for her first Grammy Awards with her husband Ben Affleck.

The Let's Get Loud singer looked phenomenal in a navy and silver crystal-embellished gown that will no doubt go down in history like her iconic Versace dress which she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

This year, however, Jennifer wore a breathtaking Gucci dress that featured a ruffled skirt and a plunging neckline that was decorated with a chunky Bulgari necklace.

Her head-turning sheer outfit featured strands of silver crystals and matching sleeves, as well as a full front split that showcased her toned legs, which she elongated further with a pair of silver heels.

Jennifer also accessorized with Bulgari chandelier earrings, crystal cuffs, a blue-stone silver ring, and her green-stoned diamond engagement ring from now-husband Ben.

The singer was on hand to present the first televised award of the night, presenting Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles for Harry's House.

Jennifer looked spectacular in Gucci

But she was joined at her table by Ben, who looked dapper in a classic black suit, white shirt and black tie. The newlyweds looked happy and relaxed as they mingled with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship in April 2022 and married in Las Vegas on July 16 at the Little White Chapel.

They held a bigger ceremony in front of family and friends in August, exchanging vows again at Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia over a three-day celebration.

Jennifer and Ben made their Grammys debut

The couple were joined by their children from previous marriages - Ben's three kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J-Lo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The children all walked down the aisle behind the happy couple, dressed in all-white outfits - as were all the guests in attendance at J-Lo's request.

The bride looked beautiful in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress made in Italy, which featured a long train and veil.

