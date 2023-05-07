Elizabeth Hurley has fans seeing double in tiny chain-link bikini

Elizabeth Hurley proved that even if summer may not still be completely here yet, it's never too early to start getting in the summer spirit with her latest photos.

The actress and model, 57, shared a new set of snaps on her Instagram featuring the latest style of her favorite chain-link bikini that her eponymous label of beachwear sells.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

The deep peach-colored two-piece showed off her exceptionally toned physique, and she highlighted it even more by posing in front of a mirror, staring the camera down with her mirror image.

"Did you know I have a twin?" she teased. "We're both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley flaunts ultra toned abs in tiny bikini you don't want to miss

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is a bombshell in daring lingerie for cheeky tribute

Fans raved over the photos, with many simply inundating her comments section with flame emojis: "I was watching Austin Powers on Netflix last night. You've aged like a fine wine."

Another said: "Double trouble for sure," and a third gushed: "One of the most stunning women on the planet," with a fourth adding: "Incredible fitness and commitment to it."

The Bedazzled star paid a sweet tribute to Donatella Versace on her 68th birthday earlier in the week – but it was her another figure-hugging outfit that became the center of attention instead.

Elizabeth took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the close friends together, wearing a plunging green dress that almost cut down to her navel.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in striking bikini for daring beachside shot

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate beach goddess in gorgeous white bikini

If that wasn't head-turning enough, the dress also boasted a thigh-high slit, and a cut-out back, and was embellished with a large butterfly and stars in hues of blue and pink.

Donatella, by contrast, rocked tight black leather pants and a sheer black T-shirt, with her signature blonde hair worn down and straight.

Captioning the photo, Elizabeth wrote: "A joyous and happy birthday to the fabulous @donatella_versace," who responded: "Love you @elizabethhurley1!!"

Elizabeth's son, Damian, also reacted to the image, commenting: "Heaven", while her fans were quick to react too, with one replying: "Liz is a goddess." A second said: "Hey beautiful. You are timeless." A third added: "You look gorgeous and elegant in your green dress." A fourth wrote: "Wow it can't get much better than this and a spectacular dress also."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.