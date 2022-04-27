Elizabeth Hurley's most memorable bikinis revisited The model has summer vibes all year long

Elizabeth Hurley has proven herself to be one of the queens of social media when it comes to sending pulses racing with some truly spectacular swimwear snapshots.

The actress has donned some daring bikinis and showed them off to fans on several occasions, ranging from wild patterned designs to barely-there monochromes.

She truly brought the heat with a few of her poolside snaps, showing off solid red and yellow bikinis, even posing for one photograph in just a bikini bottom, covering the top with a shawl.

Elizabeth has also displayed a penchant for animal-print in her wardrobe, especially proudly showing off some of the leopard-print options in her swimwear wardrobe.

She's particularly been a fan of options in teal, having posted several of her recent snapshots in teal options ranging from those in cut-outs to chain-link bikinis, embodying the colors of winter while she soaks up the sun.

Elizabeth has shown a penchant for poolside and patterned swimsuit snaps

That's not to say that the Bedazzled star hasn't opted for more adventurous designs as well, showcasing her toned figure in a bandeau two piece and even opting to pair her bikini tops with denim shorts, skirts, and wraps on several occasions.

The swimwear model has also won the hearts of fans by not taking herself too seriously, sometimes even taking her shots to campier levels, like a Christmas-themed one she posted of herself photoshopped with a group of polar bears while rocking a red two-piece.

She hasn't shied away from exploring the campier side of her social media presence

The mother-of-one often sports pieces from her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she established in 2005, and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

The model also has a particular fondness for solid colors like teal

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

