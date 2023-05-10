Michelle Keegan turns up the heat in daring crop top and high-waisted trousers in stunning new photos

The Brassic actress is set to return to our screens

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan is a veritable It-Girl when it comes to her flawless fashion sense. And on Wednesday, the star rocked an array of colourful outfits from her latest collection with Very.

Over on Instagram, the brunette beauty shared a glimpse of her stunning summer launch, complete with stand-out pieces in cobalt blue, tangerine orange and sage green.

Amongst the pictures, Michelle included a snapshot of herself modelling an ultra-flattering co-ord featuring a tiny crop top and wide-leg trousers.

Michelle kept her accessories minimal, opting for a chunky gold bracelet, dainty drop earrings and a pair of gold strappy heels. She flipped her raven tresses over to one side for a hint of glamour and finished off her sultry get-up with a chic baby blue manicure.

"The summer collection has landed [sun emoji] @veryuk #ad," Michelle noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning," while a second noted: "Love this collection."

A third gushed: "Perfect 10 beautiful lady," and a fourth commented: "Omg stunning [heart-eye emoji] so many beautiful colours."

Elsewhere in the photos, Michelle slipped into an elegant cream ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted ecru jeans and a plunging broderie shirt in a gorgeous floral design. She finished off her look with a warm palette of makeup complete with shades of tawny brown and coral.

Michelle's collection launch comes after she teased the premiere of her upcoming TV show called Ten Pound Poms. On Monday, the star shared a stunning transformation picture of herself wearing a vivid magenta tea dress complete with pleats galore and the most gorgeous neckline. She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a 1950s hairdo and finished off her retro look with a pair of matching suede heels.

As for makeup, Michelle traded her glam aesthetic for a touch of natural makeup. And she looked radiant as she posed for the photo mid-twirl.

Teasing the upcoming release of her new TV show, Michelle noted in her caption: "One week to go before Ten Pound Poms takes you back to 1956 [clock emoji] @bbc @bbciplayer @stanaustralia."

Fans and friends adored Michelle's drastic transformation, with one writing: "Purple is your colour," while a second gushed: "I’m so excited. Can't wait to see all the fashion. Looking forward to it."

A third chimed in: "You look absolutely beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "You look incredible in that first photo."

