Michelle Keegan's celebrity-favourite coat is perfect for spring

The humble black puffer jacket is a wardrobe essential for any Brit. Yet, Michelle Keegan just put her own spin on the garment, spicing up the statement coat as she stepped out in a pink version that married girlish glamour and streetstyle edge.

While filming on set, the Brassic star wrapped up warm in a baby pink puffer featuring a hooded silhouette, a pearlescent finish, cuffed sleeves and voluminous panels for extra warmth. As she recoiled from the evening spring chill, Michelle indulged in sushi and pulled a peace sign as she snapped a casual selfie.

The star wore her hair down loose and tucked into her vibrant outerwear, while showcasing a natural beauty blend that highlighted her camera-ready facial features.

She subsequently shared the sweet story via Instagram, captioning the post: “Night shoots and sushi. Weird combo but it works.”

The actress isn’t the only member of stardom to experiment with a pink puffer. Emily Ratajkowski popularised the cult item as she hit the streets of New York in a cropped, pink North Face puffer jacket. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are also fans, having been spotted in similar padded pink pieces.

Let’s also not forget Rihanna’s iconic pregnant reveal look. The star stepped out a vintage Chanel puffer that framed her blossoming baby bump. Safe to say if RiRi and Michelle love it, we want it.

Even when wrapped up warm, Michelle is no stranger to a glam look. On Wednesday, the star upped the ante with a stunning tailored ensemble with a retro twist. Taking to her Instagram account, the former Coronation Street star was a vision as she shared a series of photos from Netflix event 'See What's Next', to chat about her new drama Fool Me Once, in which she stars alongside Richard Armitage.

Michelle opted for an ultra-suave chestnut-hued ensemble that featured a pair of seventies-style flared trousers and a structured, matching off-the-shoulder top.

