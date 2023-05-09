Michelle Keegan rocks spellbinding magenta dress for latest TV role

Michelle Keegan looked picture perfect on Monday as she teased the launch of her latest TV project wearing a sensational vintage dress.

Taking to Instagram, the brunette beauty, 35, delighted fans with a new photo of herself rocking a vivid magenta tea dress complete with pleats galore and the most gorgeous neckline. She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a 1950s hairdo and finished off her retro look with a pair of matching suede heels.

As for makeup, Michelle traded her glam aesthetic for a touch of natural makeup. And she looked radiant as she posed for the photo mid-twirl.

Teasing the upcoming release of her new TV show, Michelle noted in her caption: "One week to go before Ten Pound Poms takes you back to 1956 [clock emoji] @bbc @bbciplayer @stanaustralia."

© Instagram The actress looked lovely in purple

Fans and friends adored Michelle's drastic transformation, with one writing: "Purple is your colour," while a second gushed: "I’m so excited. Can’t wait to see all the fashion. Looking forward to it."

A third chimed in: "You look absolutely beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "You look incredible in that first photo."

Elsewhere, Michelle posted a slew of behind-the-scenes snapshots including a picture of a breathtaking sunset taking hold on set.

© Getty Michelle and Mark wed in 2015

Michelle is set to star as nurse Kate in her latest series called Ten Pound Poms. The six-part series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. Michelle's character relocates to Australia without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.

Faye Marsay and Warren Brown will also star alongside the British actress. The trio will be joined by Australian actors Rob Collins, Leon Ford and Declan Coyle for the show that will be set in both the UK and Australia.

The official synopsis of the drama reads: "For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

"But life down under isn't exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.

"At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn't have imagined. They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth."

