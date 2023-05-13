Gemma Owen looks unreal in the most flattering wrap mini dress

The former Love Island star looked amazing for her day at the races

Gemma Owen has been giving us wardrobe envy ever since her time on Love Island in 2022, from her iconic Tiffany 'XX' necklace to her endless supply of timeless, classy pieces - and the star has upped the ante with the latest look.

The daughter of Michael Owen looked absolutely stunning as she attended Ladies Day at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday, wearing a Zimmermann satin wrap dress in a gorgeous powder blue colour.

Gemma looked stunning in blue for her day at the races

The elegant wrap dress featured a waist-cinching wrap design, with lightly puffed balloon sleeves. Gemma teamed the designer mini with a pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a Kurt Geiger chain strap crossbody bag with a sparkly bow finish.

If you love Gemma's sophisticated look, you're in luck. The Zimmerman dress is still available to shop, and we've tracked down a high street lookalike that's so similar.

Gemma styled her brunette locks in a bouncy blow-out style for her day at the races, opting for a smokey eye makeup look, along with her signature matte nude lip to complete the ultra-glam ensemble.

The 20-year-old shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram that showed off her beautiful dress, captioning the post: "Feeling feminine for Ladies Day racing."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one follower writing: "This dress is the prettiest!"

Another added: "This colour really suits you Gemma and the handbag is fantastic." Whilst a third penned: "Love your dress."

