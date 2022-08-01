The Love Island prom 2022 dresses: From Ekin Su's pink gown to Gemma Owen's black dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Monday night, TV host Laura Whitmore reveals the results of this year’s Love Island - crowning the 2022 winners.

In keeping with tradition, the four remaining couples were asked to conclude their time in the villa by attending a summer ball-style prom ahead of the big reveal.

Stepping out in the prom dresses of our dreams, Love Island viewers will no doubt have found themselves swooning over Gemma Owen's long black evening gown, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's strappy bubblegum pink number, Indiyah Polack's dramatic princess gown and Tasha Ghouri's stunning va va voom black sequin bustier dress.

Want to find out how you can get your hands on the gorgeous dresses? We’ve got the lowdown…

Gemma Owen's prom dress 2022

Turning heads, Love Island star Gemma Owen glided in a super classy black one-shouldered gown, accessorised with her signature necklace but of course.

This River Island dress has similar vibes to Gemma's one-shoulder long-sleeve gown.

Black maxi dress, £43, River Island

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's prom dress 2022

Ekin-Su opted for a more daring frock for the final episode - choosing a bubblegum pink slinky dress. The thigh split was something else.

This Meshki dress is very similar to Ekin-Su's gown, and comes in various colours if pink isn't your thing.

Jade pink dress, £79, Meshki

Indiyah Polack's prom dress 2022

Indiyah went for a princess-style prom dress to wow Dami with. Gorgeous in silver sparkles, Indiya's fishtail dress was absolutely stunning. Sweeping the floor with a subtle train, this was one memorable dress.

This sparkly dress from Coast will make you stand out from the crowd, just like Indiyah did in the villa.

Silver embellished dress, £143.20, Coast

Tasha Ghouri's prom dress 2022

Tasha opted for a black sequin evening gown and made sure all eyes were on her as she made her glamorous entrance - and look at those gloves!

This sequin dress from Club L London is very similar, all you need is to buy a pair of gloves and you're sorted.

High Life dress, £95, Club L London

