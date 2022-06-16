Where is Gemma Owen’s XXX necklace from on Love Island? All the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget Love Island Gemma and Luca’s coupling or when she’ll reveal that Michael Owen is her dad, because all we want to know is – where did Gemma Owen get that gorgeous X chain necklace from?!

While we’re loving the eBay preloved fashion on this year’s show, the islanders are wearing their own jewellery (we've noticed Amber wearing the same pendant everyday) and Gemma’s definitely made this gold chain her signature look.

Love Island viewers are obsessed with Gemma's x chain necklace - as are we

Eagle eyed Love Island fans in the HELLO! office are putting money on Gemma’s necklace being a designer accessory, while Love Island fans are speculating on Instagram that it’s an exclusive vintage piece by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany.

Some have even tagged Michael Owen asking for the necklace details. Sadly, no reply from the UK's most talked-about dad just yet...

Either way, it appears that Gemma has owned the necklace for some time, first picturing herself wearing it back in December 2021. The chain is interlocked with larger ‘x’ throughout, and is a great piece to layer with longer necklaces or to wear alone. We love how the interlaced 'x' design elevates a simple chain, and the chunkier the better in our book.

Gemma first posted a picture of herself wearing the coveted necklace last year

Want to get Gemma’s Love Island look? We’ve done the hard graft for you and found some brilliant and affordable lookalikes…

Tory Burch Necklace, £175, Miinto

Giving Gemma vibes, this Tory Burch chain necklace is interspersed with the brand’s T logo.

Chunky Horse Shoe Necklace, from £47, Etsy

Aptly named the horseshoe chain, this super chunky version is a statement piece for summer.

Figaro Gold Chain Necklace, £65, Abbott Lyon

A slightly more delicate chain, Abbott Lyon’s Figaro style is also available in rose gold and silver.

Cross Chain Choker, from £27.12, Etsy

Definitely on the teenier side, how cute is this cross chain choker?

