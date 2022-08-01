Love Island star Gemma Owen's universally flattering jumpsuit is available - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Owen is already considered to be one of the most stylish Love Island contestants, and on Sunday's show, the 19-year-old wore a super chic white jumpsuit as she bid farewell to her fellow Love Islanders, Adam and Paige.

MORE: Gemma Owen's swimwear collection wows Love Island fans - where to shop online

The teenager first debuted her fitted optic white jumpsuit by fashionista favourite, Amanda Uprichard in May, when she stepped out for the Chester Races Cup Day. Gemma looked impeccable in her high-necked outfit, featuring floaty cap sleeves and a cinched-in high waist with long gently flared trousers - so flattering.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma and Luca on their first date

Gemma's entrance in her dazzling white ensemble, accompanied by her famous former England footballer father Michael Owen, 42, was one of her final public appearances before she headed to the famous Love Island villa. We still remember the now iconic look.

The first time Gemma wore her stunning jumpsuit

Love Island fans have loved how the stylish 19-year-old mixes high-end luxury fashion pieces with stylish high street gems from H&M, and even her own label OG beachwear, which she launched with her mother Louise Bounsall, 42, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gemma's jumpsuit was perfect for a summer night in the villa

Excitingly, Gemma's stylish Amanda Uprichard jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a nude Valentino clutch bag, is available online at Revolve fashion for just £259 / $246 – and it ships worldwide and is available in five colours!

Amanda Uprichard Davina jumpsuit, £259 / $246, Revolve

Fans can't wait to see more of Gemma's stylish outfits once she is out of the villa, Lacey Edwards, 25, who lasted only a few days on the ITV show shared that she thinks Gemma is very keen to come back to the UK.

In a TikTok video, the dancer said: "With Luca and Gemma, I genuinely think they're really in love, and I think they're almost over Love Island," she said. "They've been in there so long and they've really found what they're looking for."

SHOP: Gemma Owen loves these £49 sunglasses on Love Island

MORE: Helen Flanagan's sheer and sparkling birthday look is amazing

Amanda Uprichard Zahara jumpsuit, £205 / $242, Revolve

We can totally picture Gemma in this stunning high-neck, halter-style white jumpsuit from the same designer, Amanda Uprichard once she's home.

Hopefully, we'll see Gemma debuting some stunning date night outfits before too long.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.