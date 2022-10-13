﻿

Blue dresses are trending - 13 of our favourites for winter and all year round

Everyone needs a blue dress in their wardrobe...

Blue dresses are trending now more so than ever, and it's no surprise why. The right blue dress will turn heads while still looking timeless - and it's a colour that looks great on everyone, which is why we think it's a must-have piece for winter wardrobe.

Whether you're in need of a glam slinky dress for party season or on the lookout for a staple everyday midi, scroll our edit of the best blue dresses to shop now and reach for throughout the year.

Best blue dresses

Finery London midi tea blue dress, £28, Marks & Spencer 

M&S is a go-to for versatile wardrobe pieces - and this midi tea frock can be worn with boots and a coat for winter and a pair of sandals during the summer. 

Satin back feather cuff blue dress, £159.20, Karen Millen

Feather-cuffed sleeves are everywhere right now - and this satin dress from Karen Millen is so glam. 

Satin wrap blazer blue dress, £43, River Island 

River Island always has a great selection of party dresses - and this satin blazer dress is perfect for your next girl's night out. 

Jersey rib midi blue dress, £90, Boden

If you're looking for an effortlessy stylish daywear look, Boden is where you'll find it. This ribbed midi dress with a tied waistband can be styled with trainers or boots for any occasion. 

V-back slip dress, £132.30, Coast

This V-neck slip dress from Coast is just the epitome of elegance. 

Sequin halter neck maxi blue dress, £143.20, Warehouse

Everyone needs a sequin dress in their wardrobe for party season - and this halterneck maxi is just stunning.

Mint Velvet midi shirt blue dress, £129, John Lewis

If you're looking for a timeless dress that you can wear all year round, this Mint Velvet shirt frock is it. 

Satin pleated midi blue dress, £33.99, New Look

Looking for a dress for your next work party? This satin midi with pleated detailing is it. 

Pleated midi blue dress, £49.60, Coast 

We love the feminine pleated silhouette teamed with the panelled waist on this midi frock - and wait until you see the back! 

Twist front blazer dress, £50, SimplyBe

The side ruching on this blazer dress is so flattering.

Twist front bardot midi blue dress, £63.20, Oasis

Puffed sleeves? Flattering bardot neck line? Twist front detailing? What's not to love about this Oasis midi dress.

Midi blue dress, £55, Omnes

We think we've found the ultimate date night dress in this slip midi from Omnes. 

Stradivarius midi tea blue dress, £25.99, ASOS

Dress this satin tea mini up with heels or down with chunky boots or trainers for a chic daywear look. 

