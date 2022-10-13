Blue dresses are trending - 13 of our favourites for winter and all year round

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Blue dresses are trending now more so than ever, and it's no surprise why. The right blue dress will turn heads while still looking timeless - and it's a colour that looks great on everyone, which is why we think it's a must-have piece for winter wardrobe.

RELATED: 27 midi dresses you'll want to wear this autumn

Whether you're in need of a glam slinky dress for party season or on the lookout for a staple everyday midi, scroll our edit of the best blue dresses to shop now and reach for throughout the year.

MORE: Princess Kate's blue engagement dress is back in style - shop the best lookalikes

Best blue dresses

Finery London midi tea blue dress, £28, Marks & Spencer

M&S is a go-to for versatile wardrobe pieces - and this midi tea frock can be worn with boots and a coat for winter and a pair of sandals during the summer.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Satin back feather cuff blue dress, £159.20, Karen Millen

Feather-cuffed sleeves are everywhere right now - and this satin dress from Karen Millen is so glam.

Satin wrap blazer blue dress, £43, River Island

River Island always has a great selection of party dresses - and this satin blazer dress is perfect for your next girl's night out.

Jersey rib midi blue dress, £90, Boden

If you're looking for an effortlessy stylish daywear look, Boden is where you'll find it. This ribbed midi dress with a tied waistband can be styled with trainers or boots for any occasion.

READ: Orange dresses are having a moment right now - 27 we're loving for autumn

V-back slip dress, £132.30, Coast

This V-neck slip dress from Coast is just the epitome of elegance.

Sequin halter neck maxi blue dress, £143.20, Warehouse

Everyone needs a sequin dress in their wardrobe for party season - and this halterneck maxi is just stunning.

Mint Velvet midi shirt blue dress, £129, John Lewis

If you're looking for a timeless dress that you can wear all year round, this Mint Velvet shirt frock is it.

Satin pleated midi blue dress, £33.99, New Look

Looking for a dress for your next work party? This satin midi with pleated detailing is it.

SHOP: 14 best tea dresses for the brunch date in your diary

Pleated midi blue dress, £49.60, Coast

We love the feminine pleated silhouette teamed with the panelled waist on this midi frock - and wait until you see the back!

Twist front blazer dress, £50, SimplyBe

The side ruching on this blazer dress is so flattering.

Twist front bardot midi blue dress, £63.20, Oasis

Puffed sleeves? Flattering bardot neck line? Twist front detailing? What's not to love about this Oasis midi dress.

Midi blue dress, £55, Omnes

We think we've found the ultimate date night dress in this slip midi from Omnes.

MORE: Sequin dresses are absolutely everywhere right now and we're not complaining

Stradivarius midi tea blue dress, £25.99, ASOS

Dress this satin tea mini up with heels or down with chunky boots or trainers for a chic daywear look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.