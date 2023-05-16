Lily-Rose Depp stops fans dead in their tracks in gothic lace negligée

Johnny Depp’s only daughter served up witchy wonder in the lace piece

Lily-Rose Depp picked up where her mother Vanessa Paradis left off. The 23-year-old is the ultimate style muse, which is why brands such as Chanel have snapped her up to be their Gen Z poster girl.

Johnny Depp’s eldest recently treated the humble bodysuit to a fashion revamp. Lily-Rose slipped into a custom black lace one-piece by designer Shawna Wu featuring ribbon-tie detailing, an all-over floral design, and a semi-sheer material.

WATCH: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunite for Lily-Rose Depp's birthday

The actress captured her outfit in a subtle selfie, simultaneously showing off her blonde updo that has been styled in a perfectly polish bun with two straightened bangs that shaped her face.

© Instagram Lily-Rose Depp dazzled in the floral lace bodysuit as she snapped a BTS selfie

A doll-like makeup blend highlighted her modelesque features inherited from her famous parents. A flutter of mascara, a dusting of rose pink blush and a flawless, honied complexion offered up an angelic beauty glow.

Lily-Rose shared the selfie via social media, alongside the caption: “Little Miss Idol.” The phrase references the starlet's new show The Idol, which is previewing in the French Riviera on May 22.

Abel Tesafye – better known as The Weeknd – has teamed up with Euphoria director Sam Levinson for the show. Cast to play the protagonist is none other than Lily-Rose, whose presence in combination with The Weeknd's creative vision is set to be a delightful collaboration for fashion fans. The starlet will portray the role of Jocelyn in the eagerly awaited series.

Fans adored Lily-Rose’s sultry BTS snap. “One of my favorite makeups for the show!” one wrote, while another added: “Ok yes please and thank you.” A third commented: “We want a skincare routine” and designer Shawna said: “Loved making this dress for u.”

Lily-Rose’s new series has resulted in a wave of lingerie-inspired looks served up by the actress. Earlier this year, she wowed in a striking, hot pink bodysuit featuring cut-out panels, beaded embellishment, a boned blossom pink corset bodice, intertwining garters and a futuristic halter neck that boasted a melting effect.

She wore her long blonde hair down loose with jets of hot pink highlights and showcased an operatic makeup look that featured artistic winged eyeliner and her signature pouty lip look.

© Getty Lily-Rose has mastered the art of girlish glamour dressing

Fans were blown away by her appearance and commented: "WOW," and, "Goddess with a vengeance.” Another said: “Ooh you’re killing it,” and a fourth agreed, noting: “You are a beautiful combination of both your parents. Best of luck in what appears to be the beginning of an awesome career.”

The drama concerns a spiritual, self-help guide and cult leader who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

Lily-Rose Depp's top style moment:

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp hit the red carpet in a stunning blossom pink gown at 'The King' premiere

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp attending The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp dazzling at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp attending the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp wowing at the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection in Miami

