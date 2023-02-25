Nepo babies dominating the fashion world: Iris Law, Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss & more

Nepo babies – it's a hot topic. Not to mention a controversial one. The term refers to the offspring of celebrities or industry insiders who automatically help their kids get 'a leg up' upon starting their careers. While there has been much debate concerning the even-handedness of the existence of nepo babies primarily in Hollywood, there have been many nepo babies permeating the fashion sphere. And dare we say, it's not always such a bad thing.

Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney has used her platform to promote a more ethical approach to fashion design. Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, advocated awareness for diabetes, previously posing with her diabetes monitor for a 2022 Fendi campaign. Ella Emhoff is taking a leaf out of her stepmother Kamala Harris' book, showing that there is a place for politics in fashion. You get the picture.

The fact remains that celebrity children always spark intrigue, regardless of meritocracy status. So, whatever your beliefs on the subject, we've prepared a list of hyped-up nepo babies ruling the runway. Read on to discover more…

Iris Law

Daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Iris Law has become a regular on the runway in recent seasons. The 22-year-old walked for Daniel Lee's Burberry debut during London Fashion Week having become a poster girl for the luxury British brand. In the past year, the star, who has also dipped her toe into the world of acting having starred in Danny Boyle's docuseries Pistol as Soo Catwoman, modelled for Versace's recent Pour Femme fragrance campaign, closed the Alexandre Vauthier's Autumn/Winter 2023 show, partner with Jimmy Choo for the label's Party With Jimmy Choo campaign and graced the cover of Vogue Japan in December 2021. Now that's a resume.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber has followed in her supermodel mum Cindy Crawford's footsteps, forging a glittering modelling career both on and off the catwalk. The 21-year-old has stormed up the ranks of the modelling world, working with brands including Celine, Alaia, Alexander McQueen and Loewe, not to mention most recently adopting the role of cover girl for both ELLE and i-D Magazine's Spring 2023 issues.

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' only child Lila has also glided seamlessly into the limelight, pursuing a career in modelling just like her iconic mother. The 20-year-old industry sweetheart is another favourite among casting directors and has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Fendi. Her girlish charms have also led her to appear on the cover of magazines such as Vogue (British and Hong Kong) Perfect, Dazed and Chaos and she has strutted her stuff for Richard Quinn, Jacquemus and Coperni – to name a few.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and we think it's fair to say with a gene pool like that, you are set for life. The 23-year-old is a hot fan favourite, and her Parisian cool-girl attitude coupled with her softly spoken temperament and acting talents has earned her the title of Chanel ambassador. Lily Rose has also covered publications including i-D, ELLE and Wonderland – multiple times.

Ella Emhoff

A new relatively face on the scene, Ella Emhoff has captivated with her quirky schoolgirl aesthetic and epic knitting skills. Kalama Harris' stepdaughter made her runway debut for Proenza Schouler and has since gone on to model for Collina Strada and Simone Rocha plus showing face as a VIP guest at Thom Browne, SportMax and Etro's fashion week displays. Ella also founded a knitwear line called Ella Likes To Knit, hosting her sensational pop-up's debut during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Rafferty Law

Iris' older brother Rafferty has also been spotted in the mix of models at fashion shows. Jude Law's oldest child sashayed down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2019 during Milan Fashion Week. He was joined on the catwalk by model Emily Ratajkowski, Lady Kitty Spencer, Monica Bellucci and Sara Sampaio.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

With brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo under his belt, Hero Fiennes Tiffin temporarily parked his modeling career to become an actor, just like his uncle Ralph Fiennes. The 25-year-old continued on to star in hit Amazon franchise After. When not in LA, Hero can often be spotted living it up with friends in South London, as well as frequenting West Ham football stadium.

Kendall Jenner

Superstar model Kendall Jenner is a total powerhouse within the fashion sphere. Having racked up a colossal 277 million Instagram followers, Kris Jenner's daughter has worked with *deep breath* - Prada, Proenza Schouler, Jacquemus, Marc Jacobs, Victoria's Secret, Miu Miu, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Michael Kors, Vogue, Pop, ELLE and so much more – the list truly never ends.

Stella McCartney

To be honest, we couldn't be happier about the work of this incredible nepo baby. Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney, has pioneered sustainability within the fashion sphere, rejecting any use of fur in her collections and experimenting with ethical materials such as mushroom leather and pineapple skin. The fashion designer goes further than simply crafting mindful garments. The lighting of her stores are all wind powered, the wallpaper is recycled paper from her designers' sketches and she has recently teamed up with innovators creating Econyl, regenerated nylon created from discarded fishing nets and other plastic waste.

Bella Hadid

Like her bestie Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid has marketed herself as THE fashion It-girl of the moment. The model and sister of Gigi Hadid is everyone's current girl crush, curating a career of dreams and a streetwear wardrobe to match. Balenciaga, Coperni, Versace, Stella McCartney and Fendi are just a few sartorial strings added to her bow across the years. Yet despite her place in the limelight, Bella is never afraid to speak up for her political beliefs, which are often voiced via Instagram.

Margaret Qualley

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood break-out actress Margaret Qualley is a fully-fledged Chanel girl. The star is the daughter of Andie McDowell, and in addition to inheriting her mother's screen acting talents, has also shown off her professional dance training while performing showstopping aerials in Kenzo campaigns.

Damian Hurley

Since signing with IMG Models, Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley has never looked back. The star, whose cheekbones we are forever cooing over, is a regular feature at London's most exclusive parties and events. From mother-son Versace campaigns to directing his very own films aged 20, Damian is never short of projects in the pipeline.

Apple Martin

The internet went into meltdown when Apple Martin, lookalike daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, made her fashion show debut at Virginie Viard’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture show for Chanel. Taking her place on the FROW beside Vanessa Paradis, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Charlotte Casiraghi, the 18-year-old established herself as the new nepo baby on the style acene, while dressed head-to-toe in Chanel’s signature bouclé tweed.

Maya Hawke

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke is an American singer-songwriter and actress with a #passionforfashion. The 24-year-old began her career in modelling, starring in campaigns for Vogue, Calvin Klein and AllSaints at a young age. Ever since, she has tallied up 11 million followers on social media, where she shares her music and fleeting fashion week appearances.

Lennon Gallagher

Last but not least is Lennon Gallagher. Noel Gallagher's son joined Iris Law during the Burberry show, where he advanced down the runway in Lee's new collection. Lennon, who is signed to Models1 in London, notably made a bold appearance at last year's Fashion Awards, rocking an unmissable Valentino pink jacket as he coolly stepped onto the celebrity-peppered red carpet.

