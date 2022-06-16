Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial juror speaks out about trial verdict The verdict fell in Johnny's favor

A juror from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has spoken out about the jury's thoughts on the case and what influenced their verdict in the former's favor.

A male juror, opting to remain anonymous, shared with Good Morning America that they believed that both parties were ultimately in the wrong.

"What I think is truthful is that they were both abusive to each other," he said. "I don't think that makes either of them right or wrong.

"But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."

He also shared that he believed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star did not physically abuse his ex-wife, and that she was the aggressor of the two.

A juror spoke out regarding the trial verdict

The juror even spoke out about the different ways in which each of them approached their testimonies, commenting on Amber's more emotional stance versus Johnny's stoic one.

He criticized her tearing up and constant looking at the jury, adding: "Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears'," saying that they found what Johnny was saying a lot more "believable."

One part of a seven-person jury, he even clarified his thoughts regarding the accusation by Amber's lawyer that the jury was influenced by social media, saying that a few of them didn't use Twitter or Facebook, and those who did made it a point not to talk about it.

He cited that they were also influenced by the belief that the Aquaman star never donated the money from her divorce settlement nor were they aware of the financial settlement terms that were arrived on with the verdict.

Many in the jury reportedly believed that both Johnny and Amber were abusive

In late May, Johnny won the lawsuit against Amber following a six-week trial that was live-streamed online. He was awarded $15m as compensation, with Amber receiving $2m on one count of defamation.

