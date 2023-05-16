Halle Bailey really is Ariel in stunning shell-inspired gown at The Little Mermaid premiere

The Little Mermaid actress was a total siren in her bespoke Miss Sohee gown

Halle Bailey is living the dream right now. The American actress has been making a splash across the globe with her mermaid-inspired red carpet ensembles to attend premieres for The Little Mermaid - and her angelic fishtail gown at the UK Premiere on Monday night was no exception.

The 23-year-old actress was the belle of the ball as she stepped into the spotlight outside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Halle looked truly enchanting in an iridescent gown complete with a plunging neckline, a shell-like tulle bustline and a glittering backless design.

© Getty Halle Bailey looked every inch the leading lady in custom Miss Sohee

Her phenomenal dress was crafted by womenswear designer Miss Sohee, who emblazoned the mermaid-like gown with hundreds of crystals. Halle's waist was enhanced with more shell-like swathes of silk, which cascaded into a pool of rippling fabric.

Channelling her inner Ariel, the star let her hair fall past her waist, elevating her look with a glittering headpiece resembling pearly oyster shells.

© Getty Halle Bailey wore a dazzling headpiece and pearl earrings for the occasion

Halle's siren-like beauty was enhanced with glowy makeup, a rose-tinted blush and clear lip gloss, as she completed her mermaid-inspired attire with an immaculate turquoise manicure. Talk about attention to detail!

Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, walked the carpet alongside his co-star. The 27-year-old English actor looked equally suave in a camel-toned suit, comprised of a tailored double-breasted blazer, pleated trousers, and a cream tie.

The UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid was a truly star-studded affair, with the likes of Stormzy, Alex Scott, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Jourdan Dunn amongst the A-Listers in attendance.

Who is Halle Bailey?

Halle was born on March 27, 2000, in Mableton, Georgia, and together with her older sister and musical partner Chloe Bailey – the two are each half of their group Chloe x Halle – she started writing her own music at an early age. They launched their YouTube with a cover of Beyoncé's 'Best Thing I Never Had' when they were 11 and 13, and later went viral for the cover of the singer's 'Pretty Hurts.'

They also ventured into acting at an early age, with minor roles in Disney productions, though The Little Mermaid is Halle's first big acting role.

The singer-turned-actress has been nominated for five Grammy awards; in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album (for their sophomore album The Kids Are Alright), and in 2021 for Best Progressive R&B Album (Ungodly Hour), Best R&B Song (Do It), and Best Traditional R&B Performance ('Wonder What She Thinks of Me').

