Lily-Rose Depp unveils new hairstyle and pretty pink nightwear to mark 23rd birthday

It has likely been a tough few weeks for Lily-Rose Depp while her dad, Johnny Depp, faced ex-wife Amber Heard in a six-week defamation trial this month - but that didn't stop the 23-year-old from celebrating her birthday!

The model took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. Lily-Rose rarely posts personal updates on her social media account, aside from sharing her latest modelling work, so the surprise post came as a delight to her fans.

Lily-Rose simply captioned her post "23!" adding an ice cream and flower emoji.

She rocked a pretty pink y2k style strappy top, complete with lace trim, sheer overlay, and a psychedelic print.

The actress appeared to be wearing pinstripe pyjama shorts in the birthday snap, donning a pink sash that read: "Birthday princess" as she posed in front of a makeup table and bunk beds.

Lily-Rose appears to have swapped her usual honey-blonde hair for a brighter, blonder style for summer. Her glossy locks framed her face in pretty curls, highlighting her sleek winged eyeliner and glowy pink blush beauty look.

Fans were quick to react to the film star's rare social media post, rushing to the comments to wish her a happy birthday. "Happiest birthday, beauty," one fan penned, as another wrote: "The blonde is shining!!!!"

"The real princess peach," a third fan added. "Happy birthday beautiful angel!" a fourth penned, adding a flurry of red heart emojis to the post.

Lily-Rose's mom is Johnny's ex-partner Vanessa Paradis. The former couple are also doting parents to 20-year-old son Jack Depp.

During the course of his defamation trial, Johnny has tried to keep his children out of the limelight although has made several references to them over the last few weeks, including a rare insight into raising children in the public eye.

When discussing the level of fame that occurred after the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie in 2003 - which he described as a "completely different way of life my family and I were plunged into" - he admitted to fearing for his children's safety.

