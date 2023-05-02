Kylie Jenner copied Victoria Beckham in striking dress - and nobody noticed

Kylie Jenner was one of many stars who slipped into their finest regalia for the Met Ball 2023. The Kardashians influencer paid tribute to the great late Karl Lagerfeld by attending this year’s exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ and she channelled an unexpected style muse for the occasion.

The 25-year-old looked to Jean Paul Gaultier for her colourblock look, offering up a sartorial alternative to the overriding bridal theme of the evening. The designer, asymmetric dress featured a matching two-toned robe boasting shades of pearlescent baby blue and lipstick red, which was layered over a cut-out long-sleeve bodycon dress with a sculptural neckline.

A pair of scarlet strappy heels complemented her daring aesthetic, and the star wore her long raven hair styled in a messy yet divinely elegant updo.

Never one to drop the ball on the beauty front, Kylie opted for a flawless makeup blend that consisted of a honied complexion, a natural brow, a subtle smoky eye and a rose-tinted lip.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner attended The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

We couldn’t help but draw similarities between Kylie’s dress of choice and one belonging to another industry veteran. Victoria Beckham is a certified fan of the blue-red combo and recently shared a never-before-seen photograph of a colourful look that fiercely opposed her signature all-black dress code.

During a poolside photoshoot, she branched out from her tried-and-tested dark shades in favour of vivid cerulean and punchy red, sporting a backless dress that is a major style switch up to her spring wardrobe.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner sported Jean Paul Gaultier for the grand event

The star embraced dopamine dressing as she showcased her colourbomb aesthetic. Her striking number coined the ‘Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress,’ is sourced from her very own clothing line and retails for £1,250.

© Instagram The Beckham matriarch dazzled in the plunging red and blue dress from her own clothing line

Like Kylie, Victoria has also dipped her toe in the beauty world. The 49-year-old has a long-standing reputation as a beauty muse: her makeup agenda has been adored since the 90s, she constantly gives makeup tutorials on social media and her eponymous Victoria Beckham Beauty line has just ventured into eyewear.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a striking BTS image from her poolside photoshoot

Financially, however, she still has a long way to go to catch up with Kylie, who was at one point named the world's youngest-ever billionaire. The beauty entrepreneur rose to fame via her family's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and then continued to shine on related shows such as Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Life of Kylie, and most recently, The Kardashians.

