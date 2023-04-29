Victoria Beckham turns heads in backless dress of dreams

The divinely chic, darkly-dressed Victoria Beckham we have come to know and love has officially joined the cult of colour. The fashion designer is becoming increasingly experimental with her outfit choices, and her latest is testament to the fact her all-black days are officially over.

On Friday, the 49-year-old shared a never-before-seen photograph of a colourful look that fiercely opposed her signature all-black dress code. During a poolside photoshoot, she branched out from her tried-and-tested dark shades in favour of vivid cerulean and punchy red, sporting a backless dress that is a major style switch up to her spring wardrobe.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks picture perfect in lilac dress of dreams

The star embraced dopamine dressing as she showcased her colourbomb aesthetic. Her striking number coined the ‘Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress,’ is sourced from her very own clothing line and retails for £1250.

Victoria shared a BTS snap from the shoot with her doting fashion followers online. In the image, she is pictured sitting down as she indulged in a hair and makeup session, flashing a glimpse of some cherry red, open-toe wedges that elevated her vibrant attire. Her brunette locks were slicked back to reveal a glamourous beauty blend that centred around a dark brow and a smoky eye.

Sharing the image via Instagram, Victoria wrote: “The perfect brow!!! This is what I use every day to create my fuller-looking brow!! My new @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty BabyBlade brow pencil effortlessly fills in my brows, achieving a natural and full look that can be perfectly customised. I’m loving shade Medium Brown! Discover all six shades now at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com xx VB. Photographed by @KristenWhiteVisuals.”

We needed another moment of mourning for the designer’s all-black aesthetic earlier this week. The former Spice Girl showcased a ruffled date night look, which boasted the sweetest shade of lilac that’s ideal for the warmer months ahead.

Victoria coolly posed for a brief mirror selfie in an operatically ruffled gown sourced from her eponymous clothing line. The dress, coined by the designer as the “Spiral Seam Bias Dress,” features a front split hem, spaghetti straps and asymmetrically placed ruffled trims that catch the wind as one walks.

MORE: 5 things you didn't know about Victoria Beckham's AW23 PFW show

READ: Victoria Beckham's fringed handbag is the only accessory we care about this spring

The luxurious yet whimsical garment retails at £1,890 and can be purchased via Dover Street Market in London – Cruz Beckham’s sartorial stomping ground.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.