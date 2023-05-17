Anne Hathaway bares her decorated chest in glittering gown with racy thigh-high split

Anne Hathaway's style reinvention continues to dominate the red carpet – and her latest look is another example of why she has become fashion's new darling.

The 40-year-old pulled out all the stops to attend the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, and her stunning bling was just as eye-catching as her jaw-dropping dress. Anne rocked up to the Palazzo Ducale in a shimmering ombre gown by Versace that faded from gold to silver and boasted a gold hood, a plunging neckline, and a dangerously high thigh slit that showcased her toned legs which were elongated by a pair of towering metallic silver heels.

© Getty Images Anne's dress boasted a gold hood and thigh slit

The Princess Diaries star's exposed chest almost stole attention away from her blinding gown as it was decorated with a stunning necklace from the collection that featured large pink gemstones. She also accessorized with pink stone bracelets on each wrist and matching rings. Anne, who is a brand ambassador for the jewelry brand, wore her dark tresses slicked back from her face, which was highlighted with a glamorous makeup look consisting of soft pink blush, and a rosy lip.

© Getty Images Anne wore a gold and silver ombre dress by Versace

The Devil Wears Prada star wasn't the only famous face at the show. She was joined by fellow ambassadors Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya, who both wore their own set of dazzling Bulgari jewels. Zendaya, 26, paired her set with a figure-hugging black velvet fishtail gown that cinched in her waist. Priyanka, meanwhile, looked just as beautiful rocking a red top and skirt co-ord that showed off her stomach.

Meanwhile, Anne's relationship with Versace is going from strength to strength after she became the face of their Icons Collection. Earlier this month, she wore another show-stopping gown from the brand to the Met Gala in New York City. Proving that her style renaissance is still going strong, the actress radiated sultry glamour in a Versace gown that featured the brand's signature safety pins.

© Getty Images Anne's necklace featured pink gems

When asked how she put together her incredible look, she joked: "You're giving me too much credit. I just do what Donatella tells me to do... She [Donatella Versace] sent me a sketch for this and I just went well all right. But I do have to say I work with an amazing team, my stylist, Erin Walsh, she always puts everything together so it's really her that does the collaboration, I'm just a lucky girl."

Styled by Erin, Anne teamed her incredible gown with a vintage-style triple-strand choker. The yellow gold pavé-set diamond (34.85 ct) piece was from Bulgari's High Jewelry Monete collection and starred a silver coin (Lucania, Velia, 400-350 B.C.) as its centerpiece. Anne wore the statement choker alongside multiple High Jewelry rings and a pair of Divas' Dream earrings.

© Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry

She also excelled in the beauty department, sporting a vintage hair piece: "I have to give a shout out to my hair stylist, Orlando Peta," explained Anne, who went on to say: "He brought a Camellia from a Versace show in the nineties."

See more photos of Anne Hathaway in Versace below...

© John Shearer Anne wore Versace to the Met Gala 2023

Anne Hathaway is the face of the Versace Icons campaign

Anne looks gorgeous in the campaign photos

Anne's relationship with Versace is going strong

Anne has worn Versace on the red carpet multiple times

