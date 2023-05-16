Coleen Nolan is simply gorgeous in stylish red-hot dress

Coleen Nolan is one of the most popular presenters when it comes to Loose Women and the former singer grabbed attention when she headed out on Tuesday's edition.

The 58-year-old was simply stunning as she stepped out in a curve-hugging red dress that highlighted her figure. The glamorous presenter posed with one hand on her hip as she stood in the green room ahead of the show, and revealed that she had paired the look with a pair of white trainers.

In her caption, Coleen shared: "Today's outfit!! Looking forward to today's show of @loosewomen at 12.30pm on @itv."

But it appears that the dress wasn't the only gorgeous outfit that she had up her sleeve, as on her Instagram Stories the star styled out a red jumpsuit alongside her pair of snazzy trainers, posing with one foot raised off the ground.

"Looking forward to getting live and loose with Ruth, Janet and Kellie today! Jumpsuit by Phase Eight!" she captioned the picture.

Fans loved her stylish outfit, as one enthused: "Looking lovely Coleen, will be watching my favourite panellist on Loose Women today," and a second commented: "Beautiful lady, sending you love."

Coleen styled out her gorgeous dress

A third added: "Looking lovely great to see you back on the panel. Red is your colour," while a fourth wrote: "Gorgeous as always, Coleen, dress suits you, love you, can't wait to see you soon."

Coleen is routinely praised for her honesty and openness on Loose Women and last month she warned viewers of the show against holding in anger after revealing that she once "exploded" at a friend over a disagreement that took place 20 years before.

Following a survey that found that women were angrier than they were ten years ago, the panel, which included Christine Lampard, Jane Moore and Kelly Bryan discussed the question: "What makes your rage?"

Turning to her fellow panellists, Christine asked whether they "bury" their feelings of anger or let it "erupt", to which Coleen responded: "No, I don't actually, because I'm one of these that think sometimes if you react straight away because you're so angry, you might say things that you can't take back or you don't mean.

Coleen was also divine in her second look

"Sometimes I think I just need an hour or 20 minutes to calm down and sort out my head and maybe then I can come back and say, 'This is why I'm annoyed,' rather than everyone shouting."

Coleen went on to admit that she will sometimes say she's "fine", when in reality, she is bothered by a disagreement. "It happened to me with a friend of the family," she explained. "Something had happened between us and at the time I didn't want to lose the friendship and I thought, 'It's fine, we can move on.'

"20 years later, she got on my nerves because she got drunk and was spouting off about things and it exploded out of me. I remember the shock on her face, saying, 'Where did this come from?' and I said, 'It's 20 years of holding it in.'"

She continued: "It was at that point I thought, I should have probably dealt with that sooner. We were fine once it happened because we were very, very close, so we got over it but she was so shocked because she had forgotten all about that and I'd obviously held onto it. So, I don't think it's good to hold onto it."

