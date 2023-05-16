Nadia Sawalha thrills fans in slinky swimsuit for eye-catching video

Nadia Sawalha always shows how down-to-earth she is when she shares posts, never striving for the perfect shot so that she can show off the realities of life and promote body acceptance.

The Loose Women star can often be found sharing photos comparing herself to swimwear models in tiny pieces of swimwear, while she offers a more "realistic" version, something that has earned her the respect of fans across the globe, and on Tuesday she did the same as she embodied model Kimberly Garner.

As you can see in the video below, Kimberly went for a Baywatch moment in a tiny red one-piece as she did some home DIY, and Nadia was quick to follow her.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha wows in swimsuit for bold video

The actress opted for a different piece of swimwear, instead going for a zany one-piece that highlighted all of her curves as she also prepared to paint the house.

Promoting her cause in her caption, she shared: "#instagramvsreality. #bodyacceptance. The others gorgeous woman in the red swimsuit is @kimberleygarner."

Fans immediately flocked to praise her, including husband Mark Adderley who teased: "You can climb my stepladder any day of the week," while Dame Kelly Holmes added: "Just spat my coffee out!" alongside the hands making a heart emoji.

Nadia looked amazing in her one-piece

A third follower commented: "Love this and you, real girls in a filtered world, thank you for keeping it real," while a fourth enthused: "Nadia I love you! Thanks for always making me smile with these."

Earlier in the month, Nadia shared another stunning clip as she relived an unseen moment from her time in Crete last year.

In a video, she donned a tiny blue bikini and took to the waves to have the ultimate beach babe moment. Although a wave ultimately knocked her over, she didn't let it bother her and she played along with the moment before having a giggle on the car ride back home.

She continued laughing in her caption, as the down-to-earth presenter joked: "Maybe I had had an accidental glass of Ouzo!! My kids secretly filming me on holiday last year. Click on the link in my bio to see tonight's episode of a Family In Crete!"

Nadia always promotes body acceptance with her followers

Her fans commended her for sharing the video, as one commented: "You really are an amazing lady. Proper down to earth. Tells it as it is. Love ya," while a second added: "This is hilarious but you're having a good time that's the main thing Nads. I'm going to watch now."

A third posted: "This is so me trying to be sexy this is my sexy hahaha," while a fourth said: "That laugh is just so infectious," and plenty of others said how "hilarious" the video was.

Nadia never holds back when it comes to her bikini moments and last month, the popular Loose Women presenter relived some of her best moments as she posed in outfits mirroring those of Kim Kardashian as the reality television star was announced as a cast member for the latest series of American Horror Story.

Recalling the looks, Nadia posed in a tiny tan bikini as well as recreating Kim's angelic lingerie look with her usual unique spin.

Check out some more great moments from Nadia below!

Nadia looked flawless in a string bikini

The star channelled her inner beach babe

The star promotes body acceptance

