Holly Willoughby stuns in fiery bodycon with subtle royal link

The This Morning presenter looked red hot in her elegant dress of choice

On Tuesday, Holly Willoughby swapped her twee gingham prints and pussybow blouses for something a touch punchier. The mother-of-three attended The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, looking resplendent in red for the poignant occasion. The Prince's Trust Group is a global network of charities founded by King Charles III, meaning Holly's appearance has an extra special royal link.

Holly, 42, graced the scene in a slinky red dress featuring an ankle-skimming length, a singular flutter sleeve with cut-out split detail and a bow-style ruched section. The star completed her look by stepping out in some black point-toe high heels.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her glittering dress with a sassy dance

The This Morning veteran wore her signature platinum blonde bob down loose in gentle curls and debuted her go-to natural makeup palette. A polished complexion, a blush pink smoky eye, a slick eyeliner flick, a flutter of mascara and a cherry pink lip exemplified Holly’s sweet personality in a beauty look.

© Getty Holly Willoughby attendED The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Holly posed for a few photos within a marbled interior that was lined with tumbling white roses and checkerboard tiles. When looking closely enough, fans could spot a tiny glimmer of a pair of silver earrings that glittered from under Holly’s ever-silky locks.

© Getty The star looked ravishing in a red ankle-skimming dress

Holly’s dolled-up appearance shortly followed a slightly more low-key ensemble that the star debuted earlier during the day. The This Morning presenter looked absolutely stunning in the Nobody's Child pink midi dress which featured the prettiest flower print. The £59 floral frock is still available to shop, but it's guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

© Getty Holly wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and showed off a radiant beauty blend



The feminine midi dress features romantic puffed sleeves and a keyhole back finished with a curved waist seam that's so flattering on the figure. The satin design means that the dress would look just as amazing teamed with heels for a glam evening look as it would with a pair of trainers, so it will make the perfect wardrobe staple for the warmer months.

© Getty Holly Willoughby hit the red carpet with sartorial sass

Holly teamed the Nobody's Child frock with a pair of neutral suede heels, letting the vibrant dress do the talking with minimal accessories. The mother-of-three styled her blonde locks in her signature loose waves which beautifully framed her face, with a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a light rouge lip.

The star took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans headed straight to the comments to share their admiration for the pretty floral dress.

One follower wrote: "Beautiful dress, you look amazing!" While another added: "Pretty in pink." A third fan added: "Looking gorgeous as always Holly."

