Michael Douglas, 78, graces the red carpet with stunning wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and lookalike daughter Carys

Family is at the heart of any occasion for legendary actor Michael Douglas, and the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival was no exception.

On Tuesday, the 78-year-old 'Basic Instinct' actor graced the red carpet arm in arm with his radiant wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their beautiful lookalike daughter Carys, 20.

They were attending the screening of Jeanne du Barry and the festival's opening ceremony.

Michael was the epitome of timeless elegance in a black suit, paired with a black bowtie and a white pocket square in his lapel.

His wife turned heads in a captivating, low-cut red dress, embodying Hollywood glamour.

Their daughter Carys complemented the family ensemble in a stunning semi-transparent white gown.

The 'Ant-Man' star and Catherine have been a power couple for 23 years, sharing not only their careers but also their family life with daughter Carys and son Dylan, 22.

Douglas also has another older son, Cameron, 44, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

In April, the family celebrated Carys' milestone 20th birthday with heartfelt tributes on social media.

Catherine shared a touching Instagram post, reminiscing about the day Carys was born: "20 years ago today my daughter Carys came into my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished. Happy birthday beautiful lady."

Michael also penned a birthday message for his daughter, conveying his love and hopes for her next life chapter: "To my darling Carys, wishing you a happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad."

Over the years, the Douglas family has made several appearances at red carpet events and movie premieres, keeping their bond apparent to the public eye.

Cameron, Douglas' oldest child, has even shared the screen with his father in several projects, further strengthening the family's legacy in Hollywood.

Catherine has previously opened up about how her family life has been flourishing, expressing her gratitude for the support she receives from her children.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, she said: "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know. I'm extremely blessed to be able to have both of them in my life."

