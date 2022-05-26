Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival The actress wowed in red

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening.

In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.

WATCH: Sharon opens up about her life-changing stroke

Sharon let her dress take centre stage with minimal jewellery in the form of a lone, chunky gold ring. She styled her cropped locks into tousled waves for an added ounce of rock rebel meets bond girl.

The Casino star donned her spectacular look to attend the screening of Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic. The film – which has been met with glowing reviews – charts the life and career of Elvis Presley and his meteoric rise to global stardom.

The actress looked sensational in red

Over the past week, Sharon has dazzled us with an array of exciting outfit choices. On Monday evening, the American actress was a vision in emerald green as she attended the screening of Crimes of the Future.

She looked radiant in her Dolce & Gabbana thigh-high split gown which did well to accentuate the star's slender frame. Sharon finished off her outfit with matching green heels, sparkly drop earrings, and a luscious red lip.

Sharon walked the red carpet in a stunning green Dolce & Gabbana dress

Sporting a healthy glow, the mum-of-three stylishly coiffed her hair for the ultimate red-carpet look.

Last year, Sharon made headlines with the release of her autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice, in which she details her harrowing childhood marred by trauma and sexual abuse. The actress moreover talks about her period of recovery after she endured a life-changing stroke and brain haemorrhage in 2001.

