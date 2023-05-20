Christina Hendricks' hourglass figure in tight leather skirt has fans saying the same thing

Christina Hendricks' hourglass figure is often a hot topic of conversation among her fans – and she knows exactly how to showcase her curves for maximum effect.

The 48-year-old sent her followers into a tailspin on Friday when she posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram that saw her rocking a tight leather pencil skirt that perfectly accentuated her physique. Adding a casual spin to her vampy lower half, Christina paired her skirt with a bright red T-shirt that had the phrase, 'Je m'en fous' [I don't care] emblazoned across her chest.

Captioning two mirror selfies which saw her posing with one hand on her hip, Christina wrote: "Nothin' like a great T." Needless to say, her fans were full of compliments and left in awe over Christina's jaw-dropping appearance.

"Holy hell, lady!" exclaimed one, followed by three flame emojis. A second said: " Lord have mercy!" A third added: "Christina, the insanely beautiful woman that you are." A fourth gushed: "You look stunning, Christina!! you look great in red!! Christina, you’re such an awesome beautiful, kind human being!!"

Christina's curves were made for a leather pencil skirt

The Good Girls star became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Holloway in the hit series Mad Men. However, she previously admitted that prior to starring in the show, she was passed over for other roles because of her hourglass figure.

It's been an exciting time for the actress, who recently announced that she is engaged. She shared a photo of herself and her partner George Bianchini, a Steadicam operator, on Instagram at the beginning of March, alongside a joyful message.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as Christina's former show Good Girls. The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano's 'People Are People' exhibition in Georgia.

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a recent trip to Scotland as she filmed new series The Buccaneers. Christina was previously married to Geoffrey Arend; they finalized their divorce in 2019.

"Today we take our next step together but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," they said in a statement.

© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Christina Hendricks announced her engagement earlier this year

© Photo: Getty Images Christina's outfits always show off her curves

The actress can pull off any color

Christina's hourglass figure used to stop her from getting acting roles

© Photo: Getty Images Christina always looks gorgeous

