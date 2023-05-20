Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in jaw-dropping sheer dress and fitted leather jacket
Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in jaw-dropping sheer dress and leather jacket

Gracie is the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie upped the ante on Friday as she stepped out in New York wearing an underwear-revealing sheer dress - and the star looked incredible. 

The eldest daughter of Tim and Faith Hill attended the world movie premiere of On Our Way, wearing a brown camisole midi dress that featured a sheer finish and delicate lace detailing. 

Gracie teamed the sheer dress with a red leather jacket and boots © Getty
Gracie teamed the sheer dress with a red leather jacket and boots

Gracie teamed the floaty frock with oversized underwear beneath the sheer dress, with a pair of black knee-high boots and a fitted red leather jacket to round off the vampy look. 

Following her recent hair transformation to a dark brunette style, she wore her glossy locks in a slicked-back up-do. As for her makeup, Gracie opted for a soft style consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of black mascara and a matte pink lip.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her new look, and fans were quick to express their love for the stylish ensemble.

 Gracie hilariously captioned the post: "Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue…wishing I was wearing smaller underwear…Fit is all vintage archive."

One follower wrote: "Picking jaw off the floor… Gracie you are killing this look." While another added: "You're beautiful! I see a strong resemblance to your mom!"

Audrey McGraw, Gracie's younger sister, also joined in, writing: "DAMN."

Gracie is the eldest daughter of the country music power couple Faith and Tim, who also share two younger daughters, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

Gracie has been following in her parents' footsteps by building a career in the entertainment industry. The singer and actress moved to New York back in 2021 and has been recently performing on Broadway.

