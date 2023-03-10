Christina Hendricks shares engagement news with fans - meet her Good Girls' fiance

Christina Hendricks is engaged to be married! The Mad Men actress shared the news with fans on March 10, posting a picture of her partner George Bianchini, a steadicam operator.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina, 47, who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

Christina shared the wonderful news with fans

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as 10 episodes of Christina's former show Good Girls.

The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibition in Georgia.

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a recent trip to Scotland as she filmled new series The Buccaneers.

"Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both," commented Marvel star Kat Dennings, and Christina's Mad Men co-star January Jones added: "Yayayayayayay!!!!"

Christina and George went public in 2021

Christina was previously married to Geoffrey Arend; they finalized their divorce in 2019.

"Today we take our next step together but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," they said in a statement.

The actress found fame in Mad Men

Christina left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modelling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting. She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure.

But playing Joan changed that for her and she said she was thrilled that after that role wrapped up she got "all these, like, amazing strong, powerful women."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox