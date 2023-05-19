Michelle Keegan is an absolute goddess as she wows in flirty mini-dress

Michelle Keegan always has the most stylish of looks and on Friday the Brassic star showed off one her best, and flirtiest, to date.

As she soaked up some of the sun's rays in the back of a car, the actress relaxed in a beautiful green mini-dress that showcased part of her toned legs. The stunning item had lacy flowers covering it and she had added a cute pendant necklace alongside a pair of sunglasses to finish off her beautiful ensemble. And making sure that she had safety at the forefront of her mind, she has belted in as she enjoyed her drive.

In a caption, she wrote: "Sunshine is coming tomorrow [sunshine emoji]. Very has 20% off my collection this weekend (& yes this play suit is one of the discounted pieces)." She finished the post with the green heart and raised hands emojis.

Michelle has been promoting her new line with Very over the recent days and earlier in the month the brunette beauty shared a glimpse of her stunning summer launch, complete with stand-out pieces in cobalt blue, tangerine orange and sage green.

Amongst the pictures, Michelle included a snapshot of herself modelling an ultra-flattering co-ord featuring a tiny crop top and wide-leg trousers.

Michelle kept her accessories minimal, opting for a chunky gold bracelet, dainty drop earrings and a pair of gold strappy heels. She flipped her raven tresses over to one side for a hint of glamour and finished off her sultry get-up with a chic baby blue manicure. "The summer collection has landed [sun emoji] @veryuk #ad," she noted in her caption.

Michelle always looks gorgeous

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning," while a second noted: "Love this collection." A third gushed: "Perfect 10 beautiful lady," and a fourth commented: "Omg stunning [heart-eye emoji] so many beautiful colours."

Elsewhere in the photos, Michelle slipped into an elegant cream ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted ecru jeans and a plunging broderie shirt in a gorgeous floral design. She finished off her look with a warm palette of makeup complete with shades of tawny brown and coral.

Michelle's collection launch comes after she teased the premiere of her upcoming TV show called Ten Pound Poms. The star recently shared a stunning transformation picture of herself wearing a vivid magenta tea dress complete with pleats galore and the most gorgeous neckline. She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a 1950s hairdo and finished off her retro look with a pair of matching suede heels.

© Very This snazzy orange co-ord is going straight on our summer wishlists

As for makeup, Michelle traded her glam aesthetic for a touch of natural makeup. And she looked radiant as she posed for the photo mid-twirl.

Teasing the upcoming release of her new TV show, Michelle noted in her caption: "One week to go before Ten Pound Poms takes you back to 1956 [clock emoji] @bbc @bbciplayer @stanaustralia."

Fans and friends adored Michelle's drastic transformation, with one writing: "Purple is your colour," while a second gushed: "I’m so excited. Can't wait to see all the fashion. Looking forward to it." A third chimed in: "You look absolutely beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "You look incredible in that first photo."

