Halle Berry's appearance in gorgeous beachside photo sparks reaction from fans

Halle Berry sparked a loving reaction from fans on Thursday evening after she posted a laidback image of herself relaxing at her beachside property on social media. The Academy award-winning actress' image showed her lounging in a floral bathrobe next to a floor to ceiling sea view window along with a mug of something calming to drink.

"In my happy place until further notice," the Catwoman actress, 56, captioned her post, before she also added a white heart emoji. Fans were delighted by the candid and cosy seaside image, with one joking: "That definitely looks like a happy place. I could probably fall asleep and go into a coma."

WATCH: Halle previously got fans talking with this naked bathroom video

"You work so hard, so play & chill even harder," said another kind follower. Others complimented Halle's appearance, calling her relaxed look both "stunning" and "beautiful."

This image was clearly captured from her gorgeous Malibu residence, known for its incredible views of the sea. She and her two children, Nahla and son Maceo, quarantined in the luxury waterfront mansion throughout 2020, which led to the family sharing several insights into its beautiful vistas on her socials.

© Halle Berry on Instagram Halle's beautiful chilled out image

The John Wick: Parabellum star purchased the over 5,000-square-foot home in 2004 for a whopping $8.5million. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and stunning ocean views from nearly everywhere in the house. The immaculate multi-story abode has an elevator, an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern white design throughout most of the space.

Halle has recently been sharing regular snapshots into her life at the property of her socials. In April, the actress proudly showcased her natural beauty in a mirror selfie which she took in some lingerie. (Halle also has a $6 million home in the Hollywood Hills.)

Halle Berry's flawless selfie

The 56-year-old film star looked radiant in a pink outfit with a plunging neckline edged in black lace. Capturing her reflection in a mirror, the Monster's Ball actress tilted her head slightly and wrote to her 8.4 million followers, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there," followed by a white heart emoji.

Back in March, Halle gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine. Taking again to Instagram, the A-lister shared a video of the "fat-burning cardio blast" that she'd been working on with her personal trainer – Hollywood stuntman Peter Lee Thomas.

© Instagram Halle shows off her toned legs during a walk on the beach

The caption read: "It's #FitnessFriday, time to @respin our fit! If you're anything like me, some workouts are harder than others. Well, this wrist weight workout kicked my butt!! This circuit is just 4 simple exercises, but if you do high reps and at least 5 sets, it's a fat-burning cardio blast!"

Many of her followers were quick to comment on Halle's incredible physique, not to mention the impressive stamina which she displayed in the video. "I'm 58 and I want to be like you, now I know how you got to have such awesome legs. Thank you for being such an inspiration @halleberry," wrote one. "Get it Halle! Exercise is so important. Thanks for sharing," added another.

More of Halle...

Halle reclining for another relaxed photo

© Getty Images Halle at the Oscars' Vanity Fair afterparty in 2023

© Getty Images The actress in her second Oscars outfit

© Getty Image Halle on stage at the Oscars with Jessica Chastain

© Pool Halle Berry with her partner Van Hunt at the 2021 Oscars

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.