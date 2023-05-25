Eva Longoria, 48, stops the crowds in jaw-dropping cutout gown with plunging neckline

The Desperate Housewives star was the queen of the red carpet

Eva Longoria delivered an awe-inspiring appearance at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33rd birthday event during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old certainly turned heads with her glittering silver sleeveless dress, featuring a daring center and waist cut-out that accentuated her stunning silhouette.

The outfit was further enhanced by intricate tassel embellishments, a silver studded waist strap, and a matching collar.

© Daniele Venturelli Eva Longoria attends the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday in Cannes

The Desperate Housewives star elegantly elevated her height with a pair of heels and donned sparkling silver earrings to complete her glamourous ensemble.

MORE: Eva Longoria gets styled by her best friend Victoria Beckham for Cannes Film Festival, and WOW!

Keeping her makeup subtle to accentuate her natural beauty, the CNN food host styled her brunette locks into a chic bob.

© Daniele Venturelli Eva's cutout gown stopped the crowds in Cannes

Apart from her role as an actress, Eva has been steering her journey as a director, with her directorial debut screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The talented director spoke candidly about the underrepresentation of female directors, especially non-white ones, in Hollywood.

© Daniele Venturelli Eva looked incredible in Cannes

"I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don’t get a lot of bites at the apple," she shared during the Kering Women in Motion talk at Cannes, addressing her feature directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot.

Eva, whose directorial portfolio includes episodes of "Black-ish" and "Jane the Virgin," highlighted the significant time lapse since the last studio film directed by a Latina.

© Daniele Venturelli Eva spoke about her debut as a director

"We can’t get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So the problem is if this movie fails people go, ‘Oh, Latino stories don’t work.’ ‘Oh, female directors really don’t cut it.’"

Eva pointed out the disparity between opportunities given to her and her white male counterparts. "A White male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. Right?" she said.

With the debut of Flamin’ Hot, she felt the immense pressure of this one chance. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she confessed.

© Andreas Rentz Eva Longoria stuns in gold plunging gown

Despite the challenges, Longoria remained determined and positive. "I was just like determined and excited for the journey and we have a beautiful film," she said.

Flamin' Hot, according to Disney+, is an inspiring narrative based on a 2013 memoir. It tells the captivating story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who revolutionised the food industry. The film stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera and Annie Gonzalez.

See more of Eva's red carpet looks below

© Jon Kopaloff Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.