Kate Beckinsale looks utterly breathtaking in billowing gothic gown

Kate Beckinsale beguiled in black as she donned an ebony-hued ballgown to attend the Chopard Art Dinner during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at La Mome Plage on Tuesday.

The actress, 49, looked nothing short of enchanting in her plush velvet gown comprised of an elegant strapless sweetheart neckline adorned with a bewitching black lace overlay. Kate's petite frame was highlighted by the billowing lace skirt as a fitted corset-style bodice snatched her waist.

© Getty Kate looked like she had stepped out of Enchanted

The Underworld actress wore her honey-hued locks in a regal high bun, highlighting her diamond-encrusted drop earrings. Illuminating her ageless features, the blonde beauty opted for a glowy makeup look consisting of a rosy blush, soft smokey eye and fluttery false lashes.

Kate led the star-studded arrivals at the illustrious event hosted by Chopard, along with Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, Helena Christensen and Iris Law.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale attended the BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party - hosted By Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia

The mother-of-one's enchanting sartorial status has commanded the attention of fans throughout the Cannes Film Festival, and on Monday, Kate almost upstaged Naomi Campbell at her own birthday party in the French Riviera.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale ruffled feathers in her slinky feathered gown

The English actress looked sensational wearing a gorgeous emerald green, snakeskin gown for the BOSS x Naomi event in Villa Julia, which was thrown in Naomi's honor to coincide with her 53rd birthday. The star's dress featured a dramatic feather neckline that snaked down her torso to reveal two cut-out sections on either side of her waist, highlighting her toned physique.

© Getty Images Kate enchanted in an emerald dress

The sultry gown also boasted a daring thigh split that showed off her long legs. Kate, who raises 24-year-old daughter Lily with ex-husband Michael Sheen, has been killing it on the fashion front of late. Last week, she once again cast a sartorial spell in a breathtaking bridal-like gown for the premiere of her new movie, Fool's Paradise.

© Getty Kate's presence at the Fool's Paradise red carpet was totally spellbinding

Fans flocked to the comments of her Instagram post to gush over her princess moment.

"This isn’t something you probably haven’t heard a thousand times, but you are absolutely stunning! So classy… stay well!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "While the dress is stunning. It's only as beautiful as the woman that wears it."

"The dress is beautiful and you wear it so well," chimed in a third fan.

