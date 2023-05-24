Scarlet Johansson exposes her back tattoo in peek-a-boo bra dress

The Avengers actress attended the premiere of Asteroid City in Cannes with her husband Colin Jost

It's not often Scarlett Johansson graces the red carpet, but when she does, the Avengers star has mastered the art of ensuring all eyes are on her.

Scarlett, 38, stepped out at the Asteroid City premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in a phenomenal Barbie-pink gown. The American actress looked utterly smitten as she posed for photographs on the star-studded carpet with her husband, Colin Jost.

© Getty Scarlett looked stunning in a candy pink column dress

Serving up a dreamy cotton candy ensemble, Scarlett rocked a beautiful satin gown complete with a strapless neckline and waist-cinching panelling that cascaded into a structured column skirt. Her sugar pink dress was elevated with a cheeky peek-a-boo bralette that exposed her vampy back tattoo.

© Getty Scarlett's back tattoo was on full display

Scarlett styled her platinum blond hair in a choppy bob worn in Hollywood waves, donning a slick of red lipstick and glowy peach-toned blush to complement her flawless complexion. Of course, no red carpet ensemble is complete without a glittering set of diamonds, of which Scarlett donned celestial star diamond earrings in her lobes, along with a sparkling ear party of stacked rings and delicate bejewelled studs.

© Getty Scarlett wore celestial earrings in honour of Asteroid City

Scarlett has quite the collection of body ink, and is particularly proud of her intricate back piece that became the focal point of her Audrey Hepburn-inspired gown at the Asteroid City premiere.

The actress' statement back piece made its debut at the Met Gala in 2018. Two shaded rose buds could be seen above the Bardot neckline of her billowing burgundy dress, but it wasn't until a year later that fans were given a serious look at her trailing floral ink work.

© Getty Scarlett's back piece features a rose design and lamb

Scarlett's tattoo was visible in a cut-out crystal dress at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019. While she hasn't shared the meaning behind her rose body art, Scarlett's daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, is named Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Who is Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost?

Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor, and has been a staff writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2005.

Scarlett and Colin Jost shocked the world in 2020 with an impromptu wedding announcement, and then they blew our minds once again with a baby announcement on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's property portfolio: from the Hamptons to LA

© Getty Scarlett and Colin looked smitten on the red carpet in Cannes

When the couple wed in secret, they broke the exciting news via the Instagram page of Meals On Wheels America, a charity organisation that helps elderly people across America get food. The couple urged everyone to celebrate by coming together to help out those in need.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.