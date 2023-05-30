Lourdes Leon straddles a motorbike in tiny thong bikini in new photos you don't want to miss

Lourdes Leon is no stranger to provocative photos – but her latest appearance might just be one of her most daring yet.

The 26-year-old daughter of Madonna covers the latest issue of The Face magazine, and the accompanying photoshoot sees her straddling a motorbike while rocking a thong bikini, knee-high boots, and a leather jacket. One image shows Lourdes – affectionately called Lola by her family and friends – with her arms and legs wrapped around a person as they perform a death-defying stunt on the bike, with Lourdes still managing to look incredible with her long dark hair blowing in the wind.

© Sharna Osborne Lourdes opened up about her sexuality in the accompanying interview

Another photo sees her crouching down beside the bike and seductively looking over her shoulder while giving a glimpse of her derriere in the thong two-piece, while a third image shows her posing on the bike in her revealing swimwear that almost exposes her chest.

Speaking to the magazine, the model admitted that she relies "so heavily on my body as a means of expression", while also opening up about her sexuality and her relationship with her famous mom.

"I don't like girls. I'm painfully straight, it's terrible… I am cursed, plagued with liking these men," she said. Speaking of growing up with Madonna, Lourdes added: "I feel like I was so well-behaved. But I don't know, maybe my mom would say otherwise. I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn't well-behaved."

© Sharna Osborne Lourdes rocked a leather jacket and a bikini

Like her mom, Lourdes is a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself lately as a sought-after model. She is also following in Madonna's footsteps as a singer and in November, she released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol.

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond. In 1998, Madonna recorded Little Star on her Ray of Light album as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour; Lourdes also made an appearance via video installation during the 2019 Madame X tour.

© Sharna Osborne Lourdes looks incredible in her photoshoot for The Face

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and also has a son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

The pop legend previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lola. Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented". She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Lourdes uses her body to express herself

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

© Sharna Osborne Lourdes Leon covers The Face

