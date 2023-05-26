Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor sets pulses racing in tiny string bikini

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor is certainly embracing her "beautiful body" as she sent her followers into meltdown with a new jaw-dropping bikini photo.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning image of herself rocking a bright orange bikini top while basking in the sun. The vivid top boasted a triangle cut and a halter neck strap and showed off a hint of her toned, bronzed abs.

She wore her blonde hair down in loose beach waves and accessorized with a gold layered necklace while appearing to go makeup free. Sailor gave little away in her caption, but did promote her lifestyle brand, Sacred + Divine, writing: "It's going to be a @sacredanddivine summer."

Her followers were almost lost for words over her striking photo, with many commenting with flame and love-struck eyes emojis. However, some were able to gush over Sailor's beauty, with one replying: "Beautiful girl! Beautiful summer! Beautiful frame."

A second said: "One of your best. Thank you!" A third added: "You are soooo beautiful." A fourth wrote: "Radiant as always."

Sailor's latest post comes after she shared two stunning videos on her Instagram Stories which saw her rocking a little black dress on a rooftop. The model playfully posed in the sunshine with a friend, and even the Manhattan backdrop wasn't enough to distract from her gorgeous appearance.

© Instagram Sailor and her friend both modeled little black dresses

Sailor's strapless dress boasted a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her curves and a thigh-high split that revealed her toned legs. She added height to her frame in a pair of classic stilettos and wore her blonde hair down in bouncy curls with curtain bangs framing her face.

Sailor's confident display comes after she put her bikini body front and center for an important reason. Earlier this month, she shared a powerful statement alongside an image of her posing in a bikini.

© Instagram Sailor is a model like her mom

She wrote: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… so let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are. Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine."

Sailor continued: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive. They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish. Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you."

© Instagram Sailor shared an important message about changing bikini bodies

Her mother was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That's my girl." Fans also commented: "@christiebrinkley she is your girl, she's remarkably strong, beautiful, ambitious, loving and kind!!! Blessed to be your daughter," and, "@christiebrinkley She got it from you."

Christie has two daughters, and a son: eldest Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994; Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, and Sailor with Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996 to 2004.

