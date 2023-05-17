Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's see-through catsuit will make your jaw drop

There's no denying that Lourdes Leon has taken after Madonna. The 26-year-old exudes the same confidence in front of a camera as her famous mom – and the results are equally as shocking.

Lourdes' latest head-turning images see her posing in a variety of positions and exposing various body parts while wearing a see-through lace catsuit and a black corset for a photoshoot with W Magazine. Taking to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos, Lourdes can be seen posing on all fours on a pool table.

A second image highlights her flexibility and shows a hint of her bare chest, while a third photo is taken from behind and reveals her derriere while she kneels on a couch. The shoot was in honor of Lourdes' new musical venture, Chemical X.

The New York–based record label and artist collective was founded by musician Eartheater and includes Lourdes (also known as Lolahol), DJ and producer Sammy, engineer Kiri, and rapper Ish Couture.

Speaking to the magazine about the new project, Lourdes said: "It's a lot of hanging out, ranting about our personal lives, and that feeds into the creation... There's a lot of talk and a lot of criticism in this city. It's really easy to get down on yourself and feel uninspired because everyone else is an artist, everyone is doing everything. It can feel like, 'Why am I here? Why is this important? Why is this relevant?'"

Lourdes released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol in November. Like her mom, she is also a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself lately as a sought-after model. Lourdes, affectionately known as Lola, is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour. Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and also has son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lola. Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented". She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

See more photos of Lourdes' head-turning looks below...

© Getty Images Lourdes wore a bodysuit to the H&M Mugler launch in 2023

© Getty Images Lourdes wowed in her form-fitting gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022

© Getty Images Lourdes modeled lingerie for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in 2021

© Getty Images Lourdes wore red to the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023

© Getty Images Lourdes rocked pink to the 2021 Met Gala

© Getty Images Lourdes rocked this bodysuit to the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in 2022

© Getty Images Lourdes walked the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week in 2021

