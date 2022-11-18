Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon makes major bikini statement at State of Liberty See why Madonna's daughter is not accepting Instagram comments

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon undoubtedly has her mother's fearless spirit, and she just made the most striking statement at a world famous monument - but she is not accepting feedback.

SEE: Lourdes Leon is the image of Madonna in daring nude corset

Lourdes, 26, looked stunning on Thursday when she threw off her coat to reveal a plunging white string bikini at the feet of The Statue of Liberty, where she defiantly leaned in to pose for a photo. She captioned the snap with a powerful political message taken straight out of the playbook of a 90s icon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ourdes Leon turns up the heat in daring lace-up corset

As California-born Lourdes stared intently at the camera through her tousled dark hair and striking Madonna-esque eyebrows, her message on immigration and asylum was clear: "It does NOT say rsvp on the Statue of Liberty". The line was made famous by the character Cher when she made a speech about formerly enslaved Haitians in the cult-classic 1995 film 'Clueless'.

Lourdes makes a statement at the Lady Liberty

Lourdes's 420k-strong Instagram following was unable to comment on the post because she chose to disable the comments. Still, she addressed one of the most controversial topics in American politics at this time, immigration and asylum.

Like mother, like daughter, Lourdes uses her popularity and striking looks to highlight topics that she's passionate about. After all, the famous statue's nickname 'Lady Liberty', does have the official title 'Liberty Enlightening the World.'

RELATED: Madonna shares rare family photo with all six kids at lavish 64th birthday party

MORE: Rebel Wilson melts hearts with touching family moment with newborn daughter

The similarities between Madonna and her daughter don't end there. In September, Lourdes and her brother Rocco Ritchie, son of The Gentlemen film director Guy Ritchie, joined Madonna in the front row of Tom Ford's runway show at New York Fashion Week.

The stylish family looked fantastic, with Lourdes and Madonna opting for coordinating in long slinky black skirts with flattering deep V-neck tops. Meanwhile, Rocco looked dapper in a dark plum velvet suit.

Madonna - who also adopted children David Banda in 2006, Mercy in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017 - has previously spoken to Vogue about her relationship with her family. While she has admitted that her daughter doesn't have the ambition she did due to her more privileged upbringing, she gushed that Lourdes is "insanely talented".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.