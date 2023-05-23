Lourdes Leon looks just like mother Madonna at 26 in unearthed photo

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has grown up to be her mom's doppelganger

Lourdes Leon is no stranger to a daring fashion moment. Turning heads in a feline latex catsuit at the H&M x Mugler launch in New York City last month, we're still thinking about how the raven-haired songstress' looked just like her mom Madonna.

One photograph in particular proves just how much Lourdes looks like the Like A Virgin! singer - and you won't believe the similarities.

WATCH: Lourdes channels Madonna's energy in lacy black catsuit

The unearthed photograph, captured in 1985, shows Madonna looking calm and casual in a black T-shirt layered with a sporty sweater.

The star is wearing two silver crosses around her neck - an accessory that has become synonymous with her androgynous dressing. Madonna's natural curls are pinned to the top of her head into a messy bun, as her naturally pretty features are highlighted with lashings of mascara and dark lipstick.

© Getty Madonna rocks her natural curls in an unearthed photograph captured in 1985

Fast forward to the H&M Mugler launch in New York City on April 19 this year, and Lourdes looks near-identical to her mom in the eighties. Lourdes, now 26, would have been the same age as her mom in the throwback photograph, and their similar features are uncanny!

© Getty Lourdes Leon looked just like her mom at 26 as she rocked fluttery lashes and a red lip

Who is Lourdes Leon?

Lourdes is Madonna's first child, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon.

The Hung Up hitmaker also shares her son Rocco from a previous marriage with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, as well as being a mother to her adopted children David Banda, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

© Getty Lourdes rocked pink to the 2021 Met Gala

Lourdes released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol in November. Like her mom, she is also a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself lately as a sought-after model. Lourdes, affectionately known as Lola, is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

It's clear to see Madonna is her daughter's style muse. At this year's 2023 Grammy Awards, Lourdes channelled her mom's vampy sense of dressing, turning heads in a scarlet floor-length bejewelled gown.

© Getty Lourdes took inspiration from her mom's 1990 cone bra for the Grammy Awards

The singer made an entrance as she also donned a pyramid-shaped bra, which was nearly identical to the now-iconic cone-shaped bra worn by Madonna on her Blonde Ambition Tour in the nineties. Like mother, like daughter!

Scroll on to see more of Lourdes and Madonna's mother-daughter moments...

© Nina Westervelt Madonna and Lourdes have an incredibly close bond

© Getty Madonna and Lourdes Leon in the front row of Fashion Week

© Getty Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the launch of "Material Girl" at Macy's Herald Square on September 22, 2010 in New York

