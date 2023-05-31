Taylor Swift shows Phoebe Bridgers her symbolic Catbird necklace - and Swifties are rushing to shop it

When Phoebe Bridgers joined Taylor Swift on stage for a duet of “Nothing New” during the MetLife Stadium stop of the Eras tour, the Anti-Hero singer took a moment to show off her new necklace: the Give You the Moon charm by Catbird.

The moonstone and recycled charm, which is part of the Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird collab, has a secret message: “I’d give you the moon”, lyrics from Phoebe’s Moon Song, engraved in the Punisher singer’s own handwriting.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS23 Phoebe Bridgers was with Taylor Swift on stage when the Anti-Hero singer took a moment to show off her new necklace from Phoebe's collab with Catbird

It’s available in silver for $198 or gold for $398.

Swifties and Phoebe fans rushed to shop the look but if you want the Give You the Moon charm for yourself, hurry!

Not only is it selling fast, orders will close at the end of the day June 1.

Taylor and Phoebe are just two of the A-listers who are fans of the NYC-based jewelry brand’s eco-friendly, minimalist pieces.

Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart also love Catbird jewelry, and Meghan Markle has been seen rocking both the $48 Threadbare ring and the cool Catbird ‘Kitten Mitten’ hand bracelet.

Taylor wore the Catbird charm with the jewelry brand's $498 Swimming Pool chain, but you can also shop an optional necklace to wear the charm on, starting at $148.

When Catbird posted a video of the on-stage moment on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with excitement.

“This is great for @catbirdnyc! Ordered the gold one and the Swan lake ring last night,” said one follower. “Girl now they’ll sell out and I’ll never get one,” said a second fan, adding a crying emoji.

“Ordered 1 in gold and 1 in silver for myself and my girlfriend,” commented another, while one follower was looking forward to even more collabs. “If y’all and Taylor ever put out a collab/collection I will PASS AWAY I’m not joking.”

The Catbird Giving Fund has donated $25,000 to the The National Center for Transgender Equality in honor of the collab with California-born Phoebe.