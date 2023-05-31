Kerry Washington, 46, wows in plunging backless swimsuit in jaw-dropping pool photos

Kerry Washington made the rare move of sharing photos of herself rocking some gorgeous swimwear for a very important reason on Tuesday.

The Scandal star, 46, took to Instagram to upload two jaw-dropping snaps of herself posing in a pool while wearing a blue, floral, backless one-piece that boasted a plunging neckline and beaded straps in honor of Melanoma Awareness Month. Kerry wore her hair in braids and shielded her eyes behind some large sunglasses, adding two long gold chains around her neck.

Captioning the stunning photos, the actress, who is a Neutrogena partner, promoted some of her "favorite" products from the skincare brand, writing: "The perfect combo for everything under the SUN.

© Instagram Kerry looked gorgeous in her backless swimsuit

"Skin cancer is the most common yet most PREVENTABLE form of cancer. THAT'S CRAZY! These are some of my fave @neutrogena SPF products, but really the best sunscreen is the one you'll actually wear! So try a few options. Find what works for you! We wanna keep you protected all summer long!"

Her followers were quick to react, with one commenting: "Can't believe how beautiful you are." A second said: "Beautiful! And great fitting bathing suit." A third added: "Absolutely stunning as per usual!"

© Instagram Kerry was promoting sun protection

Kerry's post comes after she made a rare comment about her "secret" wedding to her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. The actress and the former NFL star will soon celebrate their tenth anniversary, but just like their wedding day, fans won't be privy to details on how they will mark the milestone day on June 24.

Joking about how secretive she and her husband like to keep their relationship, Kerry told ET of their anniversary plans: "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

© Instagram Kerry rarely shares photos of herself in swimwear

However, she did make a rare remark about Nnamdi, adding: "I do have an incredible husband." The notoriously private couple secretly tied the knot in 2013 in Hailey, Idaho, with her parents, Earl and Valerie Washington, as witnesses.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Isabelle Amarachi, eight, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre a year later, however, both Kerry and Nnamdi managed to keep news of her arrival a secret for 11 days. The couple also has a six-year-old son, Caleb Kelechi and Kerry is also stepmother to Nnamdi's 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

© Instagram Kerry is a style icon

The American star previously admitted that she felt that motherhood allowed her to focus on "being the best version" of herself. "I've been really focused on not being 'back' to anything, but being the best version of myself right now," she told Self Magazine. "My body is the site of a miracle now. I don't want to be pre-miracle."

© Getty Kerry and her husband married in secret in 2013

Back in 2016, Kerry and Nnamdi were plagued by reports of a split, which were fueled further by the actress' commitment to not comment on their relationship in public.

Making it clear she has no interest in speaking about her personal life, Kerry told E! News at the time: "Social media has actually been great for (other celebrities') relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!'

"So, I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice. It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.