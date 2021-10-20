Kerry Washington looks like a vision in the glammest strapless dress - and we’re obsessed Fans are going wild over it.

Kerry Washington is officially back on the red carpet scene and bringing a fierce set of ensembles with her. After wowing at the Emmys in a silk Etro corseted gown, the Scandal star made fans go wild yet again in an ultra-glam dress.

Kerry looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a pose in a striped sequin Ralph and Russo dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels and gold hoop earrings in a photo she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress has been showing off her natural curls for most of the year but she switched things up as she headed to Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, opting for a straight sleek style parted down the middle coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble.

Nail artist to the stars Kim Truong was also a party of Kerry's glam squad and transformed her nails, splashing on a soft neutral hue that coordinated perfectly with her ensemble.

Kerry dazzled in a Ralph & Russo dress

"Dressing UP on a Tuesday. Only for you @theritamoreno", she captioned the photo. Fans and her celebrity friends swooned over the snap with Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Adubo writing: "Stunner."

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart and fire emojis, while one added: "KERRY?? NO WAY," and another chimed in: "Beauty!"

The gorgeous photo marked just the latest time Kerry left fans smitten with her style.

Back in September, she knocked down the antiquated fashion rule of not wearing white after Labor Day in the best way with an incredible white cutout dress right after Labor Day weekend.

Kerry made a major case for wearing white after Labor Day

The fashionista made jaws drop when she shared a photo of herself wearing the look on Instagram, in which she could be seen striking a pose outside on a staircase in the long-sleeved, sleek Monot number that featured a large cutout at the chest.

Fans and Kerry's celebrity friends went wild over the body-skimming look. Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in with fire emojis and one follower wrote: "Love the hair, love the dress!!"

Look no further than Kerry for major style inspo this fall, particularly for evenings out on the town.

