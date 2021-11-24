Kerry Washington is known for her jaw-dropping fashion sense, and she proved that once again as she posed in a series of photos in a gorgeous LBD.

The Little Fires Everywhere star looked sensational in the number, which featured black straps that ran over her shoulders. She accessorised with a necklace and a beautiful pair of earrings and her makeup was flawless, as she opted for a mesmerising red lip. However, it was her hair that near enough stole the show, as she'd done it up with two puffs – and it suited her perfectly.

"2 puffs, 4 moods," she joked as she captioned the series of four photos, which saw her strike a different pose in each one.

The first saw her look to the sky as she held her hand up near her shoulders, while the second shot saw her touching her shoulder as she glanced off to the right.

The next image had her strike a pose similar to her first one, but this time with her eyes closed and mouth open, and the final one saw her pucker her lips as she moved her hand close to her ear.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild in the comments, including celebrity friend Kelly Rowland who simply enthused: "GIRL!!!!!"

Kerry looked flawless

A second fan was left mostly speechless, as they said: "You're just one beautiful lady, that's all I can say," and a third commented: "So beautiful and forever young."

Many others were just left speechless as they responded with strings of heart, flame and flower emojis.

The star always looks like perfection

The 44-year-old's fashion game is always strong, and she proved this last month when she looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a pose in a striped sequin Ralph and Russo dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels and gold hoop earrings.

The actress has been showing off her natural curls for most of the year but she switched things up as she headed to Elle's Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, opting for a straight sleek style parted down the middle coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble.

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis, while one added: "KERRY?? NO WAY," and another chimed in: "Beauty!"

