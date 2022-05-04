Kerry Washington's sparkly Met Gala clutch was fabulous - and it's just $80

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Did you spot the budget buy amid the couture styles at the Met Gala 2022? Scandal star Kerry Washington pulled off the ultimate high-low fashion statement at the year's most glam fashion event by accessorizing her one-of-a-kind luxury Tory Burch look with a glittering $80 clutch.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress was absolutely stunning at the Gilded Age-themed gala wearing a custom black silk chiffon and tulle corseted Tory Burch gown along with Jimmy Choo heels and Jacob & Co diamonds.

But it was Kerry's fabulously sparkly (and affordable!) bag, the Cara Black Rhinestone Clutch by Natalie Mills, that caught our inner-shopper's eye.

Cara Black Rhinestone Clutch, $79.95 / £66, Natalie Mills

The hard case design featuring a shiny clasp is satin on one side and encrusted with crystals on the other, a simply chic style that is perfect for weddings or evenings out.

If you're more in the mood for metallics, you can also shop the Cara in silver or gold.

And Kerry didn't stop there with the sparkling touches, opting for another detail to her outfit.

Perry Glitter Phone Case, $98, Tory Burch

Striking a pose with supermodel Naomi Campbell and fellow actress Gabrielle Union, Kerry snapped the starry selfie with the help of a glitter-filled Tory Burch phone case.

It's not often you can add something straight from the Met Ball into your wardrobe - and Kerry's sparkly accessories are a pair of celebrity-approved looks that we can't resist.

