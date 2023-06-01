Emmy Rossum looks phenomenal as she steps out seven weeks after giving birth to second child

Emmy Rossum, 36, was seen gracing the streets of Midtown, New York City, on Wednesday. The radiant star, who recently welcomed her second child just seven weeks ago, stepped out exuding a casual chic vibe.

The Shameless actress chose a short-sleeve button-up adorned with delicate lace detailing, paired with woven wide-leg trousers, and open-toed leather sandals to complete her stylish ensemble.

An accessory that caught our attention was her luxury $2850 Chloe leather bag that she elegantly carried. Emmy opted for light makeup and styled her long, curly locks over her shoulders, further elevating her charm with sunglasses perched on top of her head. Interestingly, the star showed no signs of pregnancy when she was last spotted at Disneyland in December.

On Tuesday, the doting mother took to social media to share glimpsed moments of her day around town with her two-year-old daughter, Samantha. To maintain her child's privacy, Emmy cleverly concealed Samantha's face with endearing red hearts and flower emojis. They had an exciting day out, with Samantha enjoying an array of snacks from pretzels and ice cream to orange juice and carrots during their visit to 'the mix stage'.

Emmy, who also stars in Angelyne, was seen flaunting her impressive post-baby physique at a Knicks game earlier this month. The glamorous beauty was accompanied by her 45-year-old husband, Sam Esmail, and turned heads with her slender figure in gray jeans and a black T-shirt, a mere four weeks after giving birth.

In an unexpected revelation last month, Emmy took her Instagram followers by surprise by announcing the arrival of her baby boy on April 5. The simple caption, "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," accompanied an intimate close-up image of the newborn's face. The pregnancy had been kept under wraps, with no public appearances with a baby bump and no rumors of an expecting mother. This sudden announcement left her fans and followers in a state of delightful surprise.

In early May, the actress shared a sweet image of a black-and-white card imprinted with her newborn son's tiny feet and birth details. Born at 10:40 am, the baby boy weighed 6lbs 14oz and measured 19.5 inches long at birth. Emmy also posted a candid shot of her bare baby bump, lifting her striped shirt to reveal her significantly large midsection, thereby dispelling any doubts regarding her pregnancy. This reveal left her fans in awe that Emmy had covertly given birth to a second child.

Keeping with her penchant for privacy, Rossum had also kept her first pregnancy under wraps. The exciting news of her daughter's birth was shared via Instagram in late May 2021, where Emmy wrote, "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

The Phantom Of The Opera star has been married to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail since 2017, following her brief marriage to music executive Justin Siegel between 2008 and 2010.

