Harper Beckham wears floral dress and Spice Girls-inspired heels – and fans are in love

Harper Beckham was pictured with her famous family on Tuesday night, as the Beckham clan (minus Romeo) headed out to watch Elton John perform his final London concert at the O2 Arena.

And when her stylish mum Victoria Beckham posted some photographs from the night out, most fans were quick to comment on Harper's low-key look.

The 11-year-old, who is known for wearing affordable pieces from her favourite high street brands, looked sweet as ever in her pink floral midi dress and cosy cardigan – which she teamed with a chunky pair of platform white sandals.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham The Beckham clan watched Elton John's final London show

In fact, the peep-toes aren't unlike the stacked-up styles that the Spice Girls were known for wearing in the 1990s, though of course Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger were most known for their platform trainers. Posh, of course, was more known for her stilettos – though there is some evidence of her love of the 90s platform.

Victoria captioned the adorable photo: "Back together again! I love you all so much," and adding: "We miss u @romeobeckham."

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham was known to wear platform sandals during her 90s Spice Girls era

Plenty of fans noted Harper's choice of outfit once again. "Love how Harper dresses according to her age! A breath of fresh air nowadays," one wrote, while another joked: "I think everyone needs to take fashion lessons from Harper!"

Harper also appeared in a sweet video with her dad David Beckham, as he sang along to I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues with her in his arms. He captioned it: "I simply love you, more than I love life itself @eltonjohn @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven final time in London THANK YOU... WE LOVE YOU."

WATCH: David and Harper Beckham sing along to Elton John at concert

Harper's outfit might have been inspired by the nineties, but she's made it clear that she doesn't really approve of her mum's Spice Girls style.

Victoria told Vogue Australia in 2022: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short... she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper posed with her mum Victoria and sister-in-law Nicola

She added of Harper's own personal style: “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top."

Victoria did also voice her concerns about the "terrifying" world Harper is growing up in, but is reassured that she's surrounded by the right people.

"Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet," she said. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie."