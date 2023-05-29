Shameless' Emmy Rossum's rarely-seen photo of newborn son and daughter will leave you lost for words

In a beautiful expression of motherhood, Emmy Rossum, 36, shared a tender moment with her newborn son, whom she welcomed just under a month ago. The Shameless star's social media post on Sunday showcased an intimate glimpse into her life as a mother of two.

The actress, in the candid Instagram snapshot, is seen cradling her second child with her husband Sam Esmail, 45. Embracing her natural beauty, Emmy is seen makeup-free, her hair naturally curly, and a playful filter adding a sprinkle of freckles across her nose and cheeks.

The Beautiful Creatures star, who successfully kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprised her fans with the sudden announcement of her son's birth. “On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” she wrote on April 6. The Poseidon actress and Esmail also share a two-year-old daughter. Rossum, however, has chosen to keep the names of her children private.

Emmy Rossum shares rare pic of her newborn

Just a month ago, Emmy candidly shared her experiences of motherhood with her co-star from You're Not You, Hilary Swank, 48. The Million Dollar Baby actress, who herself welcomed twins in April with husband Philip Schneider, discussed the delightful trials of motherhood.

In a shared insight, the Oscar winner revealed: “Did you know that laughing also helps increase breast milk supply? My 3 A.M. pumping chats with @Emmy taught me that firsthand." She accompanied her post with a picture of the lactation support products that were helping her through the journey.

Emmy's cute toddler

Emmy's husband, Sam Esmail, is the well-known creator of Robot Chicken. Their relationship timeline began in 2013 with dating, followed by a proposal in 2015, and ultimately, a wedding in 2017.

In a lighthearted memory, Emmy recalled to Chelsea Handler the rather unusual circumstances of Sam's proposal: "I happened to be in the bathtub when it happened. And then I realized that it was happening. And then I got out of the bathtub because I didn’t want the story to be that I was in the bathtub when it was happening. And then I got cold as it was still going on, got back in the bathtub. It was a comedy of errors, but it all worked out."

Emmy with her husband Sam

Like her recent pregnancy, Rossum also kept the news of her first pregnancy secret, announcing the arrival of her daughter via Instagram in late May 2021. The post included two pregnancy photos and a picture of her baby girl's footprint. She captioned the post, "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Emmy, who captivated audiences with her performance in The Phantom Of The Opera, married Sam Esmail following her previous marriage to music executive Justin Siegel, which lasted from 2008 to 2010.

Emmy with her daughter and husband

