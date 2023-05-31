This Morning's chef Clodagh McKenna stuns in trendy jumpsuit – and we’ve found it on the high street

This Morning’s chef Clodagh McKenna stunned viewers on today’s ITV show in her uber-cool fitted jumpsuit – and we’ve found the high street piece.

Clodagh, who made a mouth-watering lime and coconut chicken during a BBQ cooking segment for hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, looked sensational in a 70s style boiler suit from Free People.

© Instagram Clodagh McKenna looked stunning on This Morning in a fitted jumpsuit

Proving she’s a braver woman than I in head to toe white, Clodagh’s £148 outfit was met with unwavering praise from fans, who loved her fresh look.

“Oh wow, this is stunning on you” complimented one fan on Clodagh’s Instagram page, with another commenting, “The jumpsuit looks fab on you!”

Cheeky fans even asked how she managed to keep the outfit clean, with one saying: “She’s incredible! I don’t know how she does it!”

Clodagh’s jumpsuit, named the Jade Flare Jumpsuit, is described as ‘heritage inspired’ and is a reimagining of Free People’s best-selling jeans, the Jade Flare.

The figure-hugging silhouette is hugely flattering, with a zip closure and stretch fabric to keep it comfortable too. As well as white denim, the chef’s outfit is available in black and brown along with two denim washes, light and dark.

The 48-year-old gave viewers extra style tips too, teaming her look with New Look cork wedges and makeup from the Holly Willoughby x Beauty Pie edit.

© Instagram Fans loved Clodagh's denim jumpsuit worn recently

This isn’t the first time Clodagh has rocked a jumpsuit on This Morning. Styled by celebrity stylist Rachael Hughes, she previously wore an on-trend scalloped denim version from Oasis.

And her style has been applauded by her fans for a while, with some suggesting she starts her own fashion page after posting a holiday snap from Italy, wearing a beautifully patterned, 50’s inspired dress.

© Instagram Clodagh wearing a sexy Anthropologie dress

The midi by Maeve, with its sweet strawberry print and fit and flare style, is up there as one of Clodagh’s sexiest looks. We love!

NOW SHOP

The Free People pieces every influencer has on their radar

The best occasion jumpsuits to wear to your summer events

The most comfortable high street jeans for women

